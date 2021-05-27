Cancel
2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: #18 Luke Musgrave

By Carter Bahns
247Sports
247Sports
Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.

