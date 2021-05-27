2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: #18 Luke Musgrave

This piece of trash should be booted from clemson immediately. actually the whole track and field team along with any "woke" scumbag that supports these clowns. "I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.