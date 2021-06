Whether we're pointing out frequently overlooked tax breaks, explaining how retirement income is taxed, or helping you avoid an audit, the editors here at Kiplinger want you to trim as much off your tax bill as legally possible. But note the word legally. Yes, we want you to beat the IRS and save as much as you can on taxes, but only by obeying the nation's tax laws. Save where you can…but pay what you legitimately owe.