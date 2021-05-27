Cancel
Boom! Lawyered: Here’s What You Need to Know About the Plan to End Roe

By Jessica Mason Pieklo
rewirenewsgroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis direct challenge to Roe v. Wade didn’t reach the Supreme Court by accident. It was the culmination of a detailed plan that was hiding in plain sight. Actually, that doesn’t do it justice—the deep-pocketed anti-choice movement was begging everyone years ago to listen to exactly how it planned to obliterate abortion rights: by passing a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi and defending it all the way to a revamped Supreme Court.

