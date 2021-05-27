Cancel
Chicago, IL

Man shot to death getting into ride-share vehicle in South Shore among shooting victims overnight in Chicago

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mW5l_0aDIWHqd00
Officers examine a vehicle at the scene where a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were shot in a vehicle on the 1700 block of East 57th Street near the Museum of Science and Industry on May 26, 2021. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday just after getting into a ride-share vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood, and detectives were investigating his killing as well as several unrelated shootings overnight.

Chicago police officers were flagged down about 1:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 75th Street by the driver of a ride-share vehicle, shortly after his passenger had been shot in the head, according to an online media notification. Police were responding to an alert from ShotSpotter, the city’s gunshot detection system, when the driver entered the parking lot of a gas station and got the officers’ attention.

Police said the passenger had been shot at least once in the head and he was pronounced dead at the gas station at 2:05 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Contrary to earlier reports, the identity of the man killed had not been released Thursday afternoon. Sally Bown, a police spokeswoman, said it wasn’t clear where the ShotSpotter alert was set off or how many gunshots were heard.

The man “had just entered the back seat of a ride-share vehicle when a gray Volkswagen sedan pulled alongside” and someone began shooting at the vehicle he’d entered, according to police. In an email, Bown said it wasn’t clear how long the man had been in the car before the shooting began.

There were two men in the Volkswagen, and it continued on to the 7500 block of South Clyde Avenue, where it crashed into an unoccupied parked car, police said. The two men, for whom detailed descriptions were not released, took off running.

As of early Thursday, they had not been located.

Parker was among at least 10 people shot between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday in Chicago. Other shooting victims included:

  • At 6:05 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in a home in the first block of East 113th Place. The teen was in the home when he “heard shots and felt pain” and was struck in the head by gunfire, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who gave no further description of what happened. He was identified as Ladontis J. Farrow, who had lived at the home where he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office.
  • A woman suffered a graze wound to her head and was shot in the arm as she stood in the 7200 block of South Winchester Avenue in West Englewood about 3:50 a.m., police said. The 48-year-old had been exiting her vehicle when another vehicle drove up and someone inside started shooting at her. One bullet flew past her head, leaving a graze wound. She also was treated for the bullet to her arm and she was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, officials said. Police said there was no description of the shooter or the vehicle the shooter had been traveling in.
  • Also on the Southwest Side, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was shot in the 1300 block of West 90th Street while attending a party in Brainerd, police said. When he heard gunshots, he ran from the party and then noticed he’d been shot twice in the left side of his torso, according to police. He flagged down a passing vehicle and the driver took him to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. It wasn’t clear whether he knew the driver or if that person was a stranger who acted as a good Samaritan.
  • A man and a woman were shot near the Museum of Science and Industry in the 1700 block of East 57th Street at 9:14 p.m., authorities said. The man, 26, was shot in the chest, shoulder and hand, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said. The woman, 23, was shot in the right calf and she was taken to the same hospital, where she was in good condition.
  • A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the hand at 7 p.m. Wednesday as he rode in a vehicle headed east in the 1500 block of West 71st Street in Englewood, police said. Details about where the gunfire came from were not released. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Check back for updates.

An earlier version of this story misidentified the man shot to death on East 75th Street.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
