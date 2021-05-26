Cancel
The Salvation of Hank

augustachronicle.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article“And He saith unto them, follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” – Matthew 4:19. The waters of the Cattywampus Church of Christ baptism pond are said to have magical powers of healing and rejuvenation. Wictor Lawton, Swampton County’s oldest living resident at 107, takes a bath in those waters every full moon and even mixes a little with his Old Crow whiskey. Pee Wee Palmer swears that he poured a quart of it down his britches and cured that nasty venereal disease he picked up at the last family reunion. Momma Shakes rubbed some on her dog’s belly and it passed a dozen healthy puppies that were all housebroken easily and never chased cars or bit the mail lady.

www.augustachronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Drugs#Sunday School#Cattywampus#Seaworld
