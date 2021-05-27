Cancel
Poll on technology replacing human jobs invokes mixed response

Cover picture for the articleThe pace of automation and technology deployment is only expected to increase over the next few years as businesses aim to digitalise their operations. Verdict has conducted a poll to assess people’s views on what percentage of their jobs could be done by technology today. Analysis of the poll results...

Information Technology Director-Chicago, Illinois, USA | Jobs

Krueck Sexton Partners is looking for experienced and skilled information technology candidates to join a growing organization. In this position, he will assist team members in supporting network databases and systems, updating system hardware and software, troubleshooting system errors, and supporting all data security and optimization. IT directors provide hardware and phone support, software and application support, systems management, data integrity, and infrastructure management. You need a broad background in technology and computer science with experience in maintaining and installing IT systems.
Warehouse Robots Will Replace Today’s Jobs With Cooler Ones

One of the things I love most about my job is getting to interview so many fascinating innovators, technologists, entrepreneurs, and businesspeople about their work and thoughts on technology. Our recent “Robots in Retail” story, which covers the current state of everything from in-store to warehouse robots, was no exception. I only wish I could have included every last quote from every person I talked with, though I also managed to weave in some other quotes from robotics-themed press conferences and panels at the virtual iteration of the 2021 Collision Conference, an annual North American offshoot of Europe’s much bigger Web Summit, which will once again be held in-person in Lisbon in November.
Technology Jobs in Finance and Insurance are Heavy on Data Skills

It’s no wonder that finance and insurance companies are always on the hunt for highly skilled technologists for jobs. These companies must collect, organize, and analyze massive amounts of data; predict how markets will swing; and create software that serves customers’ needs while obeying all kinds of regulations. But which...
Want a Technology Job in Healthcare? Learn These Skills

For many technologists, working in healthcare is a key goal. Who wouldn’t want to use their technology skills to make people healthier and happier? Many technologists also enjoy the challenge of building the huge, often mission-critical systems that keep healthcare companies (and hospitals) running. If you’re applying for tech jobs...
Treating non-humans as stakeholders key to sustainable technologies

With many innovations in technology focused on meeting humans’ wants and needs, often times at an ecological cost, there lies a field of research focused on designing systems to influence users to live more sustainably. Researchers studying the area known as sustainable human-computer action (SHCI) aim to decenter the human...
Human Jobs Replaced by Automation and A.I. Started Pre-COVID; More Employers Now Using It to Replace Vacant Positions

Most would agree that COVID fears, mandates, and restrictions have had a devastating effect on countless peoples’ lives worldwide. This includes business owners, some of whom now can’t find enough employees to fill vacant positions. Of course, Americans have valid reasons for not wanting to return to work. Employers are among many entities pressuring prospective employees to take the COVID vaccine (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7) despite ongoing reports about side effects and deaths among recipients (see 1, 2, 3).
Technology Jobs in Retail Demand These Core Skills

The retail industry relies on a vast number of technologists to operate at peak efficiency. Data scientists and analysts crunch through massive amounts of sales data for insights; software developers and engineers build retail companies’ apps and virtual storefronts; and armies of cybersecurity experts and network engineers keep internal tech stacks safe from attack.
A Mixed-Integer Linear Programming Formulation for Human Multi-Robot Task Allocation

In this work, we address a task allocation problem for human multi-robot settings. Given a set of tasks to perform, we formulate a general Mixed-Integer Linear Programming (MILP) problem aiming at minimizing the overall execution time while optimizing the quality of the executed tasks as well as human and robotic workload. Different skills of the agents, both human and robotic, are taken into account and human operators are enabled to either directly execute tasks or play supervisory roles; moreover, multiple manipulators can tightly collaborate if required to carry out a task. Finally, as realistic in human contexts, human parameters are assumed to vary over time, e.g., due to increasing human level of fatigue. Therefore, online monitoring is required and re-allocation is performed if needed. Simulations in a realistic scenario with two manipulators and a human operator performing an assembly task validate the effectiveness of the approach.
Coding languages to learn and avoid for technology jobs in banks

As a managing director in charge of a major front office technology unit at a U.S. investment bank in New York, I get a lot of young people asking me the best coding languages to learn for banking jobs. The answer is, that it depends. However, there's one language I will always advise people to learn: Python.
Job Vacancy: Customer Support Lead opportunity with Gartan Technologies

Job Vacancy: Donegal company Gartan Technologies is expanding its team with a vacancy for a Customer Support Lead. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and so we place a strong emphasis on our Customer Support Service. The Customer Support Lead will be responsible for developing and maintaining strong customer relationships. They will work closely with the entire Service Delivery Team to represent the customers’ needs and to deliver the very best Support Service.
Enveil and DeliverFund Leverage Privacy Enhancing Technologies to Combat Human Trafficking

Partnership demonstrates the power of utilizing data and technology as a force for social good. Enveil, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, and DeliverFund, the leading counter-human trafficking intelligence organization, announce a partnership to harness their respective technology and data sourcing breakthroughs to advance initiatives for social good. The companies are working together to strengthen efforts to combat human trafficking, a growing criminal epidemic generating an estimated $975 million annually in the United States alone. With the largest, analyst-curated human trafficking database in the U.S., DeliverFund has significantly reduced the time it takes to identify victims and those who exploit them, going beyond detection to work on the side of prevention and risk mitigation. The collaboration with Enveil’s Privacy Enhancing Technology-based solutions will further expand the organization’s impact by accelerating reach and efficiency.
10 Best Paying Jobs in Technology in USA [2021]

The tech sector has always been lucrative, consisting of some of the high-paying jobs globally. In 2021, this notion hasn’t changed much. However, the tech sector has expanded phenomenally and is brimming with new career opportunities. The arrival of new technologies such as blockchain and big data has made a huge impact on the average pay scale for this field.
Starting A New Technology Or Product Job

Executive Vice President, Chief Technical and Product Officer, N-able Inc. If there's one thing that’s true about the technology industry, it's that product executives find themselves moving between roles and companies relatively frequently. Many product leaders are driven by constant desires to improve, grow and continue to learn. Being a leader in the same technology or product area over a long period of time can be limiting. Some leaders go from small companies to large and then sometimes back to small again, all in the interest of trying to continually learn and be challenged. No matter what the reason, it happens often — and yet I haven’t seen a single article on what some of the best practices are for starting a new product job.
RPA to replace 3 million IT jobs in India by 2022: Reports

The advent of automation is about to take a hit on jobs in the technology sector. Indian software companies that employ more than 16 million people are likely to extend pink slips to nearly 3 million employees by 2022 to save approximately USD 100 billion mostly in salaries each year.
Ensuring data authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality biggest barrier to using digital technologies in clinical trials: Poll

Employing digital technologies in clinical trials, however, has presented new challenges including regulatory issues and reliability of data. In a poll Verdict has conducted to assess the barriers to using digital technologies in clinical trials, a majority 32% of the respondents expressed that ensuring data authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality is the main barrier.
Raptor Technologies® Partners With RapidSOS To Deliver Enhanced Emergency 911 Response To Schools

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies, the leader in school safety software, today announced a partnership with RapidSOS to make emergency data from the Raptor mobile panic alert product, Raptor Alert, available to 911 and first responders through the RapidSOS emergency response data platform. This partnership enhances the information Raptor Alert customers automatically provide 911 operators and first responders during school emergencies and improves the depth of integration with 911 center systems. Built-in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS's Platform securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) nationwide.
Willis Keeps Current Technology In The Mix

Although the collapse in maintenance demand caused by Covid-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for engine lessors, those with access to funds can also benefit from a superb opportunity to grow their portfolios. Cash-strapped airlines are selling assets like spare engines to boost their liquidity... Willis Keeps Current Technology In...
Research: Business Must Rethink Path to Trusted Data as Foundation for DT

The exponential growth of business data, coupled with advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things has unleashed an era of digital transformation across the globe. Therefore data integrity is an urgent business imperative, because digital transformation (DT) initiatives and myriad business activities designed to set strategy, retain customers, and grow the business require trusted data to be successful.
How technology will be pivotal in the new ‘future of work’

The pandemic has significantly sped up the acceleration toward the future of work—and now, forward-thinking HR leaders need to keep focused on staying ahead of the curve. That’s a tall order, says author and futurist Ravin Jesuthasan, but one that is necessary if HR is going to embrace the potential that comes with digitalization.