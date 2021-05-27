Cancel
UFC

Charles Oliveira admits that he thought about quitting MMA, but glad he didn’t: “Looking back, I see it was all worth it”

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira admits that he thought about quitting MMA, but he’s glad that he chose to stay the course. It took Oliveira 11 years to reach the top of the mountain in the UFC, and along the way, he admits that he thought about stepping away from the sport. Though he’s clearly one of the most talented fighters in the game, it wasn’t always like that. In fact, at many points in time, he questioned his ability to make it as a fighter in one of the world’s toughest sports.

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

Charles Oliveira
