Jamestown, ND

Jamestown Man Identified in Fatal SD Car Crash

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWELL, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man was identified as the victim of a South Dakota crash that happened on Thursday, May 20th. 37-year-old Dustin Vaughn of Jamestown was killed when his 2010 GMC Arcadia was traveling westbound on Highway 212 and rear-ended a semi and trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His 24 year-old passenger, Brandi Glaser of Jamestown, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were not wearing a seat belt.

Mccook County, SDdrgnews.com

North Dakota woman identified as person killed in McCook County, SD, crash

A Cando, N.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Taurus was westbound on 261st Street and did not stop for a posted stop sign. It collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chevy Suburban that was southbound on U.S. Highway 81.
Newfolden, MNKNOX News Radio

Newfolden man bites ND trooper, faces multiple charges

A Newfolden (MN) man faces multiple charges — including DUI — after kicking two North Dakota state troopers… biting another… and later escaping custody before being recaptured. The North Dakota State Patrol says, around 8:30 this (Mon) morning, a trooper tried to stop a southbound SUV that was going 95...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Jamestown Police Department arrests man on assault charges

The Jamestown Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a May 2 aggravated assault, according to Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of the department. Timothy Ost, 47, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street Southeast in Jamestown on May 15 after...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Is A Great State For Police Officers

Have you ever wanted to serve your community and make a real difference in some way? Well, one answer for realizing this aspiration is to become a police officer! But, what state offers the best circumstances to become a police officer? Which state is the top-notch state to make this dream become a reality?
Pennington County, SDRapid City Journal

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to reach new lows as the death toll for the pandemic remains ahead of the pace of recent months. The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 42 new infections Monday, allowing the number of active cases to fall to 828 - down 62 from Friday's report and 383 from last Monday. Hospitalizations climbed by four to 71 with 20 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Greenwood, Olson fire hole-in-ones at Hillcrest

A pair of hole-in-ones were recently witnessed at Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown. Dave Greenwood aced the 155-yard hole 15 with a 5-iron on Friday, May 14. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Todd Lippert. Karen Olson aced hole 15 using a driver from 150 yards on Monday, May 17. The...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Three sentenced on felony charges in Jamestown

Three people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown. April Bergman, 44, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class B felony, and criminal trespass, a Class C felony. Bergman was accused of entering a secured premise and taking property valued at more than...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Court proceedings and marriage licenses for May 15, 2021

The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp. Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence. CONTEMPT OF COURT/DROVE...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Jamestown Rural Fire Department fights all day fire

The Jamestown Rural Fire Department spent most of Tuesday, May 11, fighting a farmyard fire near Pingree, according to Rick Woehl, assistant chief of the department. The department assisted the Pingree Fire Department in fighting the fire. Woehl said firefighters were called to the scene at 10:40 a.m. and did...
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Active cases continue to fall in North Dakota, zero new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, May 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 85. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 768. TOTAL...
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

City of Jamestown Approves Cameras for Parking Lots

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has approved a purchase for surveillance cameras for downtown City parking lots. Jamestown Police Lt. Sid Mann informed the city council that the cameras would be purchased by a grant obtained by Central Valley Health. Lt. Mann says the system being installed...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Light haul for Jamestown Cleanup Week

The Jamestown city cleanup week is going well with less participation than in previous years, according to David Steele, Jamestown city councilman. "It is going pretty smooth," he said. "Crews have been finishing earlier in the day than in other years." During planning, the city had hoped to add two...
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Jamestown Street Closures for Watermain Improvements

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting Monday, May 17, there will be street closures in Jamestown for planned Watermain Improvements. Work will begin in the Southeast (SE) part of town on 17th St SE, between Elmwood Place to the end of the Cul-de-sac. Construction signing will be put in place by...
Stutsman County, NDnewsdakota.com

Sheriff: Check Fire Index Before Burning, Very High Friday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser is reminding residents of the county to be mindful of the conditions and fire danger when burning. A permanent burn ordinance states that burning is restricted in Stutsman County when the fire danger index is very high or extreme or if there’s a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service. If this occurs, the ordinance dictates that NO burning is permitted within Stutsman County. This includes starting, conducting, allowing, maintaining, or soliciting any open burn activities.
Stutsman County, NDJamestown Sun

Stutsman County waiting on 911 equipment

Replacing the aging 911 equipment in the Stutsman County Communications Center has been on the to-do list since May 2020. The need for that equipment update became more obvious when it failed for about 24 hours last week, according to Jerry Bergquist, Stutsman County emergency manager and 911 coordinator. In...
Stutsman County, NDnewsdakota.com

Stutsman County Denies Gun Range Lease After Public Comment

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Marksmanship Education Range (JMER) will once again be searching for land needed to build a range in Stutsman County. Previously, JMER President Keith Domke approached the county with a proposal to lease 27.9 acres of county land on the east side of the reservoir to build a 36,000 square foot facility.