Jamestown Man Identified in Fatal SD Car Crash
NEWELL, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown man was identified as the victim of a South Dakota crash that happened on Thursday, May 20th. 37-year-old Dustin Vaughn of Jamestown was killed when his 2010 GMC Arcadia was traveling westbound on Highway 212 and rear-ended a semi and trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His 24 year-old passenger, Brandi Glaser of Jamestown, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were not wearing a seat belt.www.newsdakota.com