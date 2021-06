Egypt's plea has wide Arab support after various initiatives and mediation efforts have failed to resolve the dispute. Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of an Arab League meeting in Doha June 15, Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said, “The Arab ministerial council called on the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the necessary actions to be taken in response to the Ethiopian government’s measures that affect Egypt’s and Sudan’s water security and rights.”