SPRINGFIELD – Trisha Leavitt is the owner of Dress the Table, a business which specializes in home decor sales, tabletop arrangements and interior decorating services. Leavitt shared with Reminder Publishing that she has always loved being creative and was a hairdresser by trade for many years. According to Leavitt, the support of her friends and family is what drove her to start Dress the Table. She would frequently help them with house projects such as painting or redecorating and soon they began to say she should make it a business.