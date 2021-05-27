Veterans Home Administrator addresses DAV #63 memebers

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio, Past Department Commander Raymond Hutchinson (right) presents a check for $1,000.00 to Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) Administrator Linda Slone (left) at a DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) meeting. PDC Hutchinson also serves as the Department’s Hospital Chairman and acts as a liaison to all the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities in Ohio and the Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) Homes. The donation from the DAV Department of Ohio was for providing veterans services at the Georgetown Home. Photo provided.

Submitted by DAV Chapter #63. The Administrator of the Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) in Georgetown, Ms. Linda Slone, addressed the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) at their last meeting. This was her first speaking engagement outside of the OVH since February of 2020. Her presentation to the DAV members was focused on an update and the safety precautions taken for the residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ms. Slone, the primary responsibility of the OVH staff was to ensure the lives of the veterans from the pandemic virus. “Each life is important and special because they are like family to us,” said Slone. “We have a responsibility to keep them safe from the virus and we worked hard every day with this in mind.” The Georgetown OVH is one of two OVHs within the State of Ohio. They obtain their guidance directly from the Ohio Department of Veteran Services (ODVS). “We are not a part of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA),” explained Slone, “but we work closely with them in ensuring that our veterans are taken care of.” When the pandemic struck in February of 2020, the OVH had already been making plans to combat the virus from claiming veteran victims. A large majority of the residents are World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans and high-risk susceptible to the COVID-19 virus. At the February outset of the COVID-19, the following steps were implemented: no visitors were allowed (even families or relatives); the dining room was closed and all veterans received their meals in their rooms; all veteran gathering areas, such as the Great Hall, the Craft Room, were closed; all reading matter was only used once by a veteran and then discarded to prevent contamination; and all OVH staff were tested (temperature method) at the beginning of their shifts and at the conclusion of their shifts. Administrator Slone added that these were just some of the steps taken to ensure the safety of the residents. “From March of 2020 to August of 2020 there were no reported cases of COVID-19 for either the veterans or the staff,” stated Slone. “However, when the COVID-19 surge impacted the State of Ohio’s rural areas, like Brown County, we had our first cases testing positive.” Two veterans and two staff personnel tested positive in September of 2020. Although the veterans were quarantined in the OVH and could not leave the facility, the OVH staff was susceptible to the virus when they completed their assigned shifts. To actively treat the veterans that tested COVID-19 positive, the OVH established Emergency Care Units (ECUs) to house the veterans. One (1) ECU can house a maximum of twenty-one (21) beds. First, one wing of the OVH was closed and converted into an ECU, then later another wing of the OVH was closed and converted into an ECU. All veterans treated in the ECU received positive care from the OVH staff and were isolated from contact with other veterans. Each OVH staff was required to wear both a face mask and also a plastic hood screen to prevent the spread of the virus. The Georgetown OVH was the first Facility to request the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccine was administered by the Ohio National Guard. According to the ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst, “ninety-five (95%) percent of the veterans at the Georgetown and Sandusky OVHs have been vaccinated.” The veterans at Georgetown wanted to be vaccinated, not for themselves, but for other veterans at the Home,” explained Slone. “In the military they fought to protect their buddies. At the Home, they want to be vaccinated to protect their buddies.” There are only two veterans at the Georgetown Home not vaccinated. To protect the veterans at the Home, the ODVS determined that no new admissions would be allowed. However, starting March 2, 2021, that restriction was lifted by the ODVS and a total of twelve (12) new residents were admitted to the OVH. All new residents have tested negative before entry and have been quarantined for 14 days. Other relaxations of the rules concerning the OVH were: the Dining Hall has now been re-opened (one person per table); limited activities are occurring in the Great Room, and Chaplain services have been conducted. “However, volunteers, including DAV members, are still not permitted to participate in activities at the Home,” concluded Slone. DAV Chapter #63 Commander Steve Smith asked Administrator Slone when chapter members will be allowed back at the Home “to call bingo for the veterans and to engage veterans in the Chapter’s OVH Ambassador Program.” She replied that she was “wanting to have the DAV members back engaging with the veteran residents but she was waiting on guidance from the ODVS. The safety of our veterans is our primary focus.” Following her presentation, Commander Smith presented Administrator Slone with a DAV Commander’s Coin in appreciation of her speaking engagement and updating the DAV members of what was transpiring at the Ohio Veterans Home. Following the DAV Commander’s Coin presentation coin, the State of Ohio’s Past Department Commander (PDC) of the DAV, Raymond Hutchinson, presented a $1,000.00 check from the DAV Department of Ohio to Administrator Slone. This check, according to PDC Hutchinson, who also serves as the DAV Department’s Hospital Chairman, was a donation to support veteran’s services at the home. During the New Business portion of the Chapter meeting, Chapter Adjutant John Plahovinsak stated he talked to OVH Volunteer Service Coordinator Hanna Hopper at (937) 378-2900. She indicated that there was a need to obtain quality outdoor patio furniture for the Home. When the weather changes and families make visits to the Home, they should have patio furniture in place for their visitation with veterans. Adjutant Plahovinsak suggested that the Chapter donate $300.00 toward the purchase of several sets of patio furniture for the Home. The motion passed and a check will be mailed to: Ohio Veterans Home, ATTN: Ms. Hanna Hopper, Volunteer Services Coordinator, 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, OH 45121. “Hopefully other veterans’ organizations or the general public will donate funds to assist in this worthwhile project,” said Commander Smith. “Our Chapter is also committed toward providing logistical manpower support to the Ohio Veterans Home 16th Annual Golf Tournament on August 28, 2021.”