Joan Laporta cares little that his team does not depend on itself to win the championship with four days remaining to finish the championship. And is that The Blaugrana leader was convinced that if Barcelona is capable of winning the next four games that remain to finish the championship, they will take the title to the Camp Nou showcases: “I already said before the game against Valencia that if we win the five games that remain, we are convinced that we will win the league. Well, now there are no longer five, now there are four that we have left to win the title. “