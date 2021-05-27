Whoop Strap 3.0 review

REVIEW – Over the past few years, my family (and there are just two of us!) has accumulated a wealth of devices that need charging. We have charging stands located throughout the house and they are all sorts of different configurations. One thing in common that they all have is that they take up counter space. The RapidX MyCharging Station uses no counter space and can charge up to 7 devices if you use the two plugs plus the ports on the side and the wireless dock. When this came up for review I jumped at the chance to free up some counter space. Does it meet up to the demands of our household? Read on and find out.