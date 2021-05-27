Whoop Strap 3.0 review
The Whoop Strap 3 is a comfortable, screenless fitness tracker that tracks everything you do – sleep, naps, rest, chores, commute, workouts, walks, heart rate, respiratory rate and much more. This data is used to paint a detailed picture of how much energy you exert each day and whether you’re getting the valuable recovery time you need. It’s not for people who want a smartwatch with apps, notifications and a nice screen. It is for those who want to perform well, prioritize rest, avoid injury and generally feel at their best.www.techradar.com