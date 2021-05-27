Outdoors column: Antics of Mr. and Mrs. Mallard a reminder to be careful about humanizing wildlife

We all know how the recent drought in California has impacted humans, but do we know what a dramatic effect it has on wild animals? Actually, the impact is much greater for wildlife than for humans. Thousands of wild animals die because of the drought and others suffer huge losses When a human is thirsty or hungry they can just turn on the spigot and get water or go to the supermarket and buy some food. On the other hand, when a wild animal gets thirsty or hungry it must find food and water which can be a challenge during a severe drought. A wild animal can go for at least three weeks without food but must have water within a few days.