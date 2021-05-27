Outdoors column: Antics of Mr. and Mrs. Mallard a reminder to be careful about humanizing wildlife
Nearly every May, a pair of mallard ducks waddles over to our yard to nibble on spilled bird seed and sometimes huddle in our very, very, very tiny manmade pond. They will often walk through the neighborhood rather than fly. Other suburbanites have similar experiences. And when we watch the antics of these ducks, we tend to anthropomorphize, which loosely means give human traits to wild animals.www.chicagotribune.com