Her name truly packs a punch and she's gaining steam by the moment. Rep. Valdez “Val” Demings is currently serving the 10th Congressional District in Florida. The Democrat has been serving the U.S. House since 2017 after being elected in 2016. After losing her first race back in 2012, the 64-year-old beat the odds, winning her first race in 2016 with a 64.9% vote. Demings beat out Republican Thuy Lowe in the general election and was even endorsed by former President Barrack Obama. In 2020's general election she went on to secure her position beating counterparts Republican Vennia Francois and Democrat Sufiyah Yasmin.