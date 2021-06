Summer 2021 is here and Peet’s Coffee is celebrating with the debut of a fresh new 'Summer of Strawberries' menu. Just as the name suggests, Peet's Coffee's new Summer of Strawberries menu is a series of drinks made up of fresh strawberries. Highlights from the new menu include three blended iced Frappés with a fruity strawberry twist: the Mocha Strawberry Frappé, the Matcha Strawberry Frappé, and the Strawberry Crème Frappé. All three of these new drinks are made with creamy milk, ice, and real strawberry puree. The menu also includes the return of the Strawberry Lemon and Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shakers, which are served with fresh strawberry fruit slices.