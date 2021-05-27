Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 gain at open as jobless claims dip

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,432.47. The S&P 500 rose 5.9 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4,201.94, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 4.6 points, or 0.03%, to 13,742.585 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#U S Economy#Jobless Claims#Snapshot#S P 500#Nasdaq Composite#Nasdaq Composite#13 742 585#Dip#Rose#Outlook#Reporting#Bengaluru#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksharrisondaily.com

Global stocks higher after Wall St gain ahead of Fed meeting

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Monday as investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for hints of possible changes in ultra-low interest rates and other economic …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks scale another peak as markets await Fed signal

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - World stocks climbed another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week. The MSCI world equity index and Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Monday, after the modest losses of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 falling just below the 29,100 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. Traders also are upbeat after the Japanese government lifted the COVID-19 state...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close higher on eased concerns about U.S. tapering

TOKYO, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index hitting a one-month high following eased concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering stimulus and hopes for the economic recovery as efforts here to ramp up the country's vaccination campaign go into effect. The...
Stocksmorns.ca

Dow, S&P 500 set for muted rise as stock market gears up for Fed meeting

Were 12 points, or less than 0.1%, higher at 34,368. were climbing 2.90 points, or less than 0.1%, at 4,239.75. rose 34.50 to reach 14,020.25, for a gain of 0.3%. retreated 0.8% for the week, snapping a 2-week win streak, but off 0.86% from its May 7 record closing high at 34,777.76. The S&P 500.
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Crude Oil Rises 1%

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade after the S&P 500 index surged to another record close in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP). Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 opens near record high as focus shifts to Fed meet

The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Monday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance on monetary policy. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.9 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 4248.31​. The Dow...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen last week, the major U.S. stock indexes have once again moved in opposite directions in morning trading on Monday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq has edged higher, the Dow and the S&P 500 have moved to the downside. Currently, the Nasdaq is up 25.57...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stock futures edge higher to start the week

U.S. stock futures edged up to start the week after the S&P 500 hit another record close and notched its third consecutive week of gains. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.1% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.1%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Fall in Early Trading, Pulling S&P 500 Below Record

In this May 19, 2021 file photo, a sign for a Wall Street building is shown, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in New York. Stocks are off to a sluggish start on Wall Street Monday, June 14 easing the S&P 500 index just below its latest record high. The benchmark index is also coming off its third weekly gain in a row. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks seek direction as Fed meeting looms

U.S. equity markets were mixed Monday morning as the major averages hovered near record highs ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38 points, or 0.11%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.04% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.06%. The S&P 500 finished at an all-time high on Friday as both the Dow and the Nasdaq closed in on their own record peaks.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

US stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 surging to a record high

Investors shrugged off CPI (consumer price inflation) data that showed a higher-than-projected rise in pricing pressure in the US. The Labor Department’s jobless claims data, released on Thursday, boosted investor sentiment on Wall Street. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await much needed insight from the Federal Reserve on the central bank’s planned policy path given recent economic data releases. Seasonal headwinds have worked to trample volume and volatility which has crippled price action. Dow Jones Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for...
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Jabil, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Stocks on Wall Street ended the week on a high note, with indexes looking past inflation worries as most major averages closing within sight of their recent records. The NASDAQ Composite posted a weekly gain of 1.9% to record its fourth straight winning week, boosted by a rally in the mega-cap tech stocks.