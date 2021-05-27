Cancel
Congress & Courts

NBB Happy with Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Proposal

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – The National Biodiesel Board thanked a bipartisan group of senators and representatives for introducing the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2021. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Reps Cindy Axne (D-IA) and Mike Kelley (R-PA) introduced the legislation that would provide the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry certainty for an additional three years. It would support continued growth in the U.S. production of better, cleaner fuels that are reducing carbon emissions now and boosting rural economies.

