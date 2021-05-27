Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

Finance company accused of charging excessive interest rates

By Marian Johns
Madison County Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE — A woman claims a Missouri finance company is operating in Illinois without a license and charging consumers excessive interest rates. Terrie Luster, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated filed a complaint May 13 in the Madison County Circuit Court against JRE Financial LLC, doing business as AAA Community Finance, alleging engaging in business without a license, violation of the Illinois Consumer Installment Loan Act and the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act and unjust enrichment.

madisonrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Edwardsville, IL
Business
State
Missouri State
Madison County, IL
Business
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
County
Madison County, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Rates#State Court#Business Practices#Trial Court#Jre Financial Llc#Aaa Community Finance#Excessive Interest Rates#Company#Payments#Monetary Relief#Immediate Bills#Illinois Law#Aaa Representatives#Unjust Enrichment#Jury#Targets#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois StateKMOV

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Illinois Statehoiabc.com

New service aims to answer questions about the Illinois Court System

ILLINOIS (HOI) - Illinois Court Help launched Monday in an effort to connect people with the resources they need when navigating the state's court process. The free service allows people to call of text (833) 411-1121, where they will be connected with a trained court guide who can answer general or specific questions about Illinois' legal system.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. When we asked the governor about a specific date in August that the eviction moratorium would end, he said he did not...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Vaccinated numbers creeping higher

WOOD RIVER — More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday. According to the IDPH, as of midnight Saturday 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses.
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...