Finance company accused of charging excessive interest rates
EDWARDSVILLE — A woman claims a Missouri finance company is operating in Illinois without a license and charging consumers excessive interest rates. Terrie Luster, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated filed a complaint May 13 in the Madison County Circuit Court against JRE Financial LLC, doing business as AAA Community Finance, alleging engaging in business without a license, violation of the Illinois Consumer Installment Loan Act and the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act and unjust enrichment.madisonrecord.com