Veteran Pitching Staff Looks To Propel St. Edmond Baseball To Strong Season
St. Edmond Baseball is slated to open their season Thursday night (weather permitting). The Gaels are slated to make the short trip down Hyw. 7 to Manson. The Gaels return a plethora of veteran arms in their pitching rotation. In fact, their top four pitchers from last year's staff that had a team ERA of 2.58 return. St. Edmond started 3-0 last season, they did end up finishing over .500. However, bout with covid-19 derailed their momentum toward the tail of end of the regular season.