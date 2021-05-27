Veteran Pitching Staff Looks To Propel St. Edmond Baseball To Strong Season

Deerfield Beach – You would call Jason Siracusa a one-man band except that his whole family has stepped up to help him manage the Deerfield Beach Little League organization. In his fourth year as president of the league, Siracusa thought he would “take a back seat” for the spring season. Instead, his wife Karina and daughter Ashley pitched in to run the concession stand and his son Keanu, who had aged out of the league, volunteered to umpire.