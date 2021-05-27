Cancel
Baseball

Veteran Pitching Staff Looks To Propel St. Edmond Baseball To Strong Season

yourfortdodge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Edmond Baseball is slated to open their season Thursday night (weather permitting). The Gaels are slated to make the short trip down Hyw. 7 to Manson. The Gaels return a plethora of veteran arms in their pitching rotation. In fact, their top four pitchers from last year’s staff that had a team ERA of 2.58 return. St. Edmond started 3-0 last season, they did end up finishing over .500. However, bout with covid-19 derailed their momentum toward the tail of end of the regular season.

