CEAT debuts VF technology for self-propelled sprayers

By Tire Business Staff
Tire Business
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — CEAT Specialty Tire Inc. is expanding its lineup of VF technology tires with the Spraymax VF, designed for self-propelled sprayers. The CEAT Spraymax VF is engineered either to carry 40% more load than a standard radial or to carry the same load at 40% less pressure. "The...

Mid-Year Report: CEAT nears completion of capacity upgrade

It's been a difficult few weeks in India, where COVID-19 cases have spiked. Industrial units have continued to operate, including specialty tire maker CEAT Ltd. Amit Tolani, the new managing director of CEAT Specialty Tyres Ltd., said the company is on track to complete the first phase of capacity expansion of its ag radial plant in Ambernath, India. That, coupled with more upcoming capital improvements, will decrease lead times, Mr. Tolani said.