CEAT debuts VF technology for self-propelled sprayers

VF Corp. told employees this week that it is closing down the luggage and backpack brand Eagle Creek. When we followed up with VF, a spokesman sent the following statement:. “We announced internally that after much evaluation and consideration, VF has decided to wind down the operations of the Eagle Creek brand. VF has determined that it no longer makes strategic or financial sense for us to continue operating the brand. Most of the actions to wind down the business will be completed by late fall. Throughout the process, we’ll focus on keeping our associates and customers informed of the changes and milestones as they happen.”