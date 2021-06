Amazon has continued their early Prime Day deals with the release of several more Amazon device deals today. While we saw Fire TV Edition televisions go on sale last week, today’s deals are focused on home security devices, like Ring and Blink security cameras, and smart home devices, like Amazon’s Smart Plug and Eero mesh Wifi routers. Every one of these deals is the lowest price that the item has ever been, with many of them being new all-time low prices. So, if you’ve been thinking of getting any of these items, now is absolutely the best time to buy them. Here’s a list of all the new deals.