Hi, my name is Tyler, I’m turning 25 in just a few days and I’ve got a confession to make. Every single night, I sleep with my Pillow Pet. He doesn’t have a name or anything. I don’t know when I got him. He is, in fact, a dog and all I know is that I’ve been sleeping by his side for years now. All through elementary school to middle school to high school to my college dorm to my off-campus apartment and now my current digs in Brooklyn. My Pillow Pet is my friend. He is a staple to my bed. A must-have in lazy Snapchats I send on the reg. Without him, I’d be nothing.