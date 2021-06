The LG BX OLED is now somehow even cheaper, with a neat discount code that cuts £60 from the entry-level OLED's RRP. Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region. While the LG BX is largely found for £939 these days, using the SHOP4LESS discount code at checkout on eBay will net you that £60 saving, making for the cheapest OLED screen you can get in the UK right now. The deals over Prime Day 2021 may beat it, but it's still certainly a tempting price as it is.