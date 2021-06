Great Ones, are you ready for like 18 more James Bond movies? Or possibly a James Bond series?. If Daniel Craig reprises the role, I can’t say I’m too adverse to the idea. According to reports, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is in talks to buy MGM Studios for as much as $10 billion. If the deal goes through, it will put Amazon in control of the James Bond franchise, as well as Rocky, The Silence of the Lambs, The Handmaid’s Tale, Vikings and Shark Tank.