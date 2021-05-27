Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 stock may soon become easier to find - here's why

By Adam Vjestica
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finding PS5 stock in the UK continues to be a challenging affair, even though the PlayStation 5 is now six months old. However, there might be another avenue for PS5 restocks in the near future, one that has paid dividends for consumers looking where to buy a PS5 in the US.

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxembourg#Playstation Store#Europe#Ps4#Console Games#Mobile#Uncharted 4#Ps5 Stock#Playstation Direct#Rift Apart#Clank Rift#Prime Ratchet Clank#Best Ps5 Games#Playstation Games#Hardware#E3#Market Share#Digital Edition#Uk Consumers#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Belgium
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Country
Germany
News Break
Amazon
Country
Netherlands
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

PS5 might get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support after all – here's why (UPDATED)

Update: Microsoft has told TechRadar that there is no exclusivity agreement for either Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X|S. In a request for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson said: “A blog post was mistakenly published by a local Xbox team that included inaccurate information regarding exclusivity of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X|S. There is no exclusivity agreement of either tech on Xbox. We are proud to partner with Dolby to offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to gamers on Xbox and will have more to share about the general availability of Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X|S soon.”
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Exclusive The Medium May Be Jumping To PS5 Very Soon

The Medium was perhaps the first 'big' exclusive for Xbox Series X|S owners. It showed off the power of the SSD, as it simultaneously ran two game worlds side by side. It was technically impressive, although we found it a little shallow in its gameplay. It was always confirmed to be a timed exclusive, but that contract may be up sooner as expected.
Video GamesTechRadar

Xbox Series X game drought could soon be over - here's why

Microsoft has announced that it aims to release at least one, new first-party title on Xbox Game Pass every quarter, a strategy that should hopefully clear up the current Xbox Series X game drought. During a recent What’s Next For Gaming briefing, Microsoft revealed that its first-party studios currently have...
Video Gamesboxden.com

Exclusive: Sony’s PlayStation boss moves past console wars

PlayStation’s competition goes far beyond its gaming rivals, Sony’s head of PlayStation Jim Ryan told Axios. Why it matters: With entertainment converging on every screen imaginable, old distinctions between the business of games, movies, streaming and even social media are becoming less relevant. “We are an entertainment company with a...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Sony PlayStation CEO Upset To See PS5 Units Purchased By Resellers

We’re in 2021 and if we didn’t go through a big pandemic outbreak in 2020, getting our hands on a new game console shouldn’t be difficult at all during this point. We received both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms in 2020 and while every new game console launch results in a hot ticket item, we’re still dealing with console shortages. It’s a problem in practically every industry right now with the various chip shortages, but consumers trying to get their hands on a new console is not only frustrating to the actual consumer but companies like Sony as well.
Video Gamesnbnews24.com

20 Best E3 Deals on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Games and Gear

E3, the annual online game commerce present, is a tidal wave of stories and trailers for upcoming video games. It’d nonetheless be digital this yr because of the pandemic, however we’re seeing extra sport gross sales within the wake of those bulletins than ever earlier than. Microsoft has its Offers Unlocked sale, Sony has reductions on well-liked titles, and later this month, we’re more likely to see the annual Steam Summer time Sale. It is a good time to pad out your sport library and spend time indoors as temperatures rise this summer season.Particular provide for Gear readers: Get a 1-year subscription to WIRED for $5 ($25 off). This contains limitless entry to WIRED.com and our print journal (if you would like). Subscriptions assist fund the work we do day-after-day.In the event you purchase one thing utilizing hyperlinks in our tales, we might earn a fee. This helps assist our journalism. Study extra.PS4 and PS5 DealsGod of Battle.
Video Gamespunchjump.com

PSN holds PS5, PS4 Double Discount Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division. The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 60 percent for PS Plus members and up to 30 percent for non PS Plus members.
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2021: Predicted offers from Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation

Amazon Prime Day is due to kick off later this month, running from 21 June to 22 June. The online retailer’s annual two-day sale is the highlight of every bargain hunter’s calendar, bringing huge savings across Amazon’s entire range of products, from cosmetics and clothes to technology and toys.Last year’s Prime Day was delayed until October, but this year the sale returns to its usual summertime slot. The exact deals are never revealed in advance, though as Prime Day enters its sixth year we’ve got a good idea of what you can expect to see.On this page you’ll find the...
Video GamesPosted by
Newsweek

PS5 Restock Update for Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, Costco, Amazon and More

PS5s are still in high demand across the country, with not a single major retailer having them in stock at the time of writing. Walmart was briefly selling the digital edition of Sony's next-gen console in the early hours of the morning, but those supplies only lasted for a few minutes before they sold out. Analysts are now suggesting that the next batch of PlayStation 5 units will be available at Best Buy, although the expected timeframe for this is a little vague.