Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Counties with the oldest homes in Washington

By Zack Abrams, Erin Joslyn
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Asbestos#Housing Units#Property#American History#The U S Census Bureau#Native American#Swedes#Counties#Noteworthy Homes#Modernized Pre War Homes#Bustling Downtown Metros#Stately Mansions#Gilded Age Estates#Median Year#Country#Hardwood Floors#Home Lives#Demolition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatewbiw.com

USDA celebrates National Homeownership Month

WASHINGTON – Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack kicked off National Homeownership Month, as part of a nationwide celebration to highlight U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans. “Safe, energy-efficient, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of communities in rural America,” said...
Agriculturefortscott.biz

Home Ownership Month

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 – Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack kicked off National Homeownership Month, as part of a nationwide celebration to highlight U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans. “Safe, energy-efficient, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of communities in...
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City With the Lowest Foreclosure Rate

The real estate prices in the United States have hockey-sticked in the past year. People have left large cities, particularly on the east and west coasts as the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed them to work from home. Many have found less expensive communities with better quality of life. Prices in some central parts of New […]
Maryland Statebuckeyebusinessreview.com

House Transformers Roofing And Home Improvement Contractors Near Washington Dc, Northern Va, And Maryland

But time and taxes wait for no taxpayer … unless we’re nonetheless dealing with a global pandemic. The monthly ideas and reminders slightly further down this column should assist us give attention to our now-delayed filing and different tax strikes and hopefully make things go a bit extra easily. It will help us hold track of how much more time we now have till Tax Day on May 17, simply in case some of us need to put things off till the ultimate hours. Of course, we’re talking taxes, so sometimes the initiatives can get slightly fuzzy. You and I likely will argue that a working kitchen faucet does certainly add value to our homes, however the Internal Revenue Service is unpersuaded on this area. Yesterday I misplaced a few hours taking care of household enterprise.
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With the Most Foreclosures

The real estate prices in the United States have hockey-sticked in the last year. People have left large cities, particularly on the east and west coasts as the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed them to work from home. Many have found less expensive communities with better quality of life. Prices in some central parts of New […]
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Which Mississippi counties have the oldest homes? Here’s the list.

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons. There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Iowa Statekciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors to Discuss COVID Relief Funds

Discussion and action regarding State of Iowa COVID-19 relief funds will be held during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The meeting will also include a personnel change request from the sheriff’s office, secondary roads quarterly report, and possible approval of a fiscal year 2022 secondary roads fuel contract bid.
Washington Statetinyhouseblog.com

Inspiring Tiny Home Shelter Villages in Washington State

Tiny home shelter villages for the homeless are popping all over Washington state. First, they appeared in Seattle. Like many US cities, Seattle is experiencing a staggering homelessness crisis. Low Income Housing Institute stepped in to help. Originally, they partnered with the city and other nonprofits, especially Nickelsville, to create low-cost shelters for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Washington County, OHocj.com

Cab Cam | Jonah Neill, Washington County

Matt Reese brings us the first Cab Cam of the season powered by Precision Agri Services, Inc. Jonah Neill finished last year with 100 bu/ac Soybeans, and he’s now entering this field in the National Corn Grower’s Association yield contest.
Flagstaff, AZazbigmedia.com

Aspire Fund completes tiny home development in Flagstaff

As home prices skyrocket across the country, many cities are looking for alternative means to provide high-quality, reasonably priced, short and long-term housing. Aspire Fund believes tiny homes are starting to fill the gaps and influence a huge shift in real estate development and sustainable housing innovation. Tiny homes are...
Traverse City, MIinterlochenpublicradio.org

State, local investments will support year-round rentals in Traverse City

The state has approved a $2.9 million investment for a new development that will provide year-round rentals in Traverse City’s downtown area. The four-story building will bring 91 mixed-income apartments to the city, which has struggled to find housing for its workforce, as units are increasingly turned into short-term rentals.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

The States With the Lowest and Highest Property Taxes

In the last presidential election, the idea of a wealth tax was bandied about. Residential property taxes are, in a way, a type of wealth tax— a house is an asset and the value of one’s equity is part of an individual’s net worth, and property taxes are a set percent of a home’s value.
Public Safetykiss951.com

Two of the Most Dangerous Cities in North Carolina

There’s a new study that ranked the most dangerous cities in the country, and there are two North Carolina cities that made the top 100 list!. NeighborhoodScout released it’s Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021 list where they compare cities with at least 25k residents and based on the rankings of the number of violent crimes – per 1,000 residents.
Washington, DCApartment Therapy

This Washington DC Rental Features a Neat No-Paint Window Trim Trick

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a quantum research scientist by day, but spend most of my time outside of the lab painting and creating things. My partner, Jay, is a science journalist, and usually plays music during his off hours. A lot of the objects in our home come reflect this combination of science and art — for instance, you’ll find an abacus or a model of a T. Rex head next to one of my sculptures or an instrument. We collect a lot (too much!), but I love having my home filled with unusual pieces that carry a lot of meaning.
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Highest Unemployment

The first few months after the COVID-19 pandemic, American unemployment rates reached the highest levels since The Great Depression. That has improved substantially and the national jobless rate currently hovers around 6%. However, that remains much higher than in early 2020 when unemployment was at a five-decade low, at 3.5%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics […]