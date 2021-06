A family of four and several animals was displaced as the result of a single alarm home fire in Edgewater, according to the Anne Arundel County Health Department. On Thursday, May 6 2021, at 3:07am., firefighters responded to a reported dwelling fire in the 200 block of Galewood Drive. A neighbor called 911, reporting the sound of an explosion, and a house across the street was on fire. First arriving firefighters reported fire in the front of the three-story, middle of the group townhouse.