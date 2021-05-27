Weekly Scoop: The June Official Visitors

It’s been a pretty busy week for the Buckeyes coaching staff as they prep for June. Next weekend kicks off the start of several straight weeks of pivotal recruiting opportunities, and Ohio State and its coaching staff are ready for the tasks at hand. As some of the most highly sought after targets from all over the country are set to be in Columbus throughout the next month, Ryan Day and his crew are really hoping it pays off towards commitments in both the near future and down the road when decision time comes.