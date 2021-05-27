Cancel
Thousands flee Goma after Congo warns of possible second volcano eruption

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEyewitness footage shows swathes of residents evacuating the city via Sake Road. VIDEO CREDIT: ELIE KASEREKA.

www.msn.com
Environment104.1 WIKY

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, lava expected in Goma, says volcanologist

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Mount Nyiragongo, a volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, erupted on Saturday, a volcanologist in the nearby city of Goma told Reuters. “I can see high lava fountains and I think it’s likely it will be in Goma very soon,” said the volcanologist, Dario Tedesco. “For the moment people are not evacuating.”
AfricaTelegraph

DR Congo volcano: Goma residents evacuate as Mount Nyiragongo erupts

Thousands of people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been told to evacuate their homes to escape lava from a volcanic eruption. As the red glow of Mount Nyiragongo tinged the night sky above the lakeside city of about 2 million, thousands of Goma residents carrying mattresses and other belongings fled the city on foot - many toward the frontier with Rwanda.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Goma city partially evacuated as Congo volcano threatens to erupt

Authorities ordered a partial evacuation of Goma, a large city in eastern Congo, early Thursday out of concerns about a further eruption of a nearby volcano. Lieutenant General Kongba Constant, military governor of the North Kivu region, announced on the official TV broadcaster RTNC that 10 districts would be evacuated. Authorities would organize transport, he said, and residents should take along only the bare necessities.
EnvironmentNBC News

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in nearby Goma

Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing, although a volcanologist said the city did not appear to be in danger. People grabbed mattresses and other belongings and fled towards...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Volcano erupts in DR Congo, lava reaching airport in Goma

Lava from a volcano that erupted in Democratic Republic of Congo is reaching the airport in Goma, a volcanologist said on Saturday as the government activated plans to evacuate the city. Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in Goma, said a new fracture has opened up on the volcano, and the...
Environmentwatchers.news

At least 4 people dead as heavy rains trigger floods and landslides in Nepal

Heavy rains over the previous days, including rain during the onslaught of Tropical Cyclone Yaas, caused flooding and landslides in parts of Nepal, resulting in at least four fatalities. On May 22, 2021, downpours caused damage in Chautara in Naubahini Rural Municipality, Pyuthan District. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and...
Sciencenerdist.com

Scientists Drill Deepest Ocean Hole Off Japan’s Coast

In a new world record, a team of scientists working in Japan has drilled a hole into Earth’s crust approximately 26,322 feet below the ocean’s surface. The team of scientists, working as a part of an International Ocean Discovery Program (or IODP) expedition, were able to best the previous record-holder by about 328 feet. Although it’s not the distance record everyone’s excited about: It’s the rare-earth elements.
AccidentsLight Stalking

9 Dead in Selfie Attempt Disaster

We’ve covered tragic stories of selfies gone awry but this one is somewhat on another level given how many people were impacted by this event. Long story short, a selfie attempt on a boat in Indonesia ended in tragedy with 9 people suspected dead after the craft capsized due to too many people crowding in the front of the boat for a picture opportunity.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Australia mouse plague: What caused the rodent outbreak?

Farmers in Australia are struggling to cope with a major “mouse plague” that has left crops destroyed and homes infested with hundreds of rodents running amok.In New South Wales, the most heavily hit area, rodents have found their way into schools, hospitals, supermarkets and countless family homes, causing widespread upset.“Mice are literally everywhere – in people’s houses, in their living rooms, in their clothes, in their cupboards, in their beds,” Steve Henry, a researcher at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, told The Independent. The outbreak, he said, is having a significant “social ... and psychological impact” on families across...
Africaraventribune.com

Democratic Republic of Congo: Thousands flee after volcano erupts

Nyragongo volcano erupts near the megacity of the Coma, east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thousands of people are fleeing and the government has implemented an evacuation plan. Thousands of people are fleeing the metropolitan area of ​​Coma after the eruption of the Nyaragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic...
Homelessfoxwilmington.com

Congo volcano erupts, city of Goma residents flee

Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million. There was no immediate word on any casualties, but witnesses...
Africadailyjournal.net

Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

GOMA, Congo — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million. No evacuation order was given by authorities,...