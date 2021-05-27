Thousands flee Goma after Congo warns of possible second volcano eruption

Farmers in Australia are struggling to cope with a major “mouse plague” that has left crops destroyed and homes infested with hundreds of rodents running amok.In New South Wales, the most heavily hit area, rodents have found their way into schools, hospitals, supermarkets and countless family homes, causing widespread upset.“Mice are literally everywhere – in people’s houses, in their living rooms, in their clothes, in their cupboards, in their beds,” Steve Henry, a researcher at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, told The Independent. The outbreak, he said, is having a significant “social ... and psychological impact” on families across...