Simon Cowell Says Parenthood Brought Out His Softer Side: I 'Adore' My Son

By Janine Puhak
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFatherhood has changed Simon Cowell. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, the 61-year-old judge and executive producer of America's Got Talent opened up how about how becoming a parent changed his life forever for the better. Host Kelly Clarkson said she thought it was sweet that the famously...

TV & VideosPopculture

Simon Cowell Exits Talent Competition Series

Simon Cowell has pulled out of the upcoming season of X Factor Israel. The British producer and reality TV personality, who currently appears as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent, was set to appear as a judge on the upcoming season of the competition series. After rumors surfaced last week that Cowell was considering exiting, Reshet, the Israeli company that produces X Factor locally, confirmed Cowell canceled his appearance.
WorldJewish Ledger

Simon Cowell pulls out as judge on Israel’s “X Factor”

(JTA) – Simon Cowell, a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has canceled his appearance on the popular show’s Israeli counterpart, “X Factor.” A source close to Cowell confirmed that “Simon won’t be going to Israel after all,” The Jewish News of London reported Tuesday. The report did not indicate why the British music impresario nixed plans to participate in the show later this year, or whether it was connected to the 11-day exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that ended with a ceasefire on May 21. “For a number of reasons he just can’t be there in Israel to film the show now,” said the source, who was not named. “Of course he is bitterly disappointed – but it was a decision he had to take.” Cowell is Christian, but his late father, Eric, was Jewish, as is his current partner, Lauren Silverman, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Simon Cowell resurfaces on Instagram in rare post

Simon Cowell has shared rare snaps of himself on Instagram to praise a recent interview he took part in with his friend, chat show host Kelly Clarkson. Sharing photos from the interview, he captioned the post: "Always great to see my great friend Kelly. And really loved the interview @kellyclarkson @kellyclarksonshow." Simon has gone quiet on social media in recent months after he broke his back in a 2020 bike accident. He recently chatted about the accident on the Today Show, and showed the "crime scene" during the episode.
TV & Videosava360.com

Simon Cowell is BACK! - America's Got Talent 2021

The boss is back! The AGT judges and host sit down to talk about the upcoming season of AGT. Don't miss the premiere of America's Got Talent on June 1. » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub. » America's Got Talent Premieres Tuesday, June...
Violent CrimesEvening Star

Simon Cowell plans charity walk after recovering from back injury

Simon Cowell plans to do a charity walk to celebrate his recovery from a broken back. The 61-year-old music mogul broke his back after falling off an electric motorcycle in August 2020, but he's now planning to raise £30,000 for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices by doing a charity walk alongside his partner Lauren Silverman and Karen Sugarman, the vice president of the charity.
Las Vegas, NVCorydon Times-Republican

Simon Cowell planning America's Got Talent Las Vegas residency

Simon Cowell is planning a Las Vegas show based on 'America's Got Talent'. The 61-year-old star has reportedly penned a deal worth £10 million a year with the Luxor Hotel for an upcoming residency featuring the winner from this year's series of 'AGT', along with other performers. According to the...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Simon Cowell selling haunted mansion

Simon Cowell is selling his "haunted" mansion. The 61-year-old music mogul only bought the seven-bed property in South West London in 2018 and was recently granted planning permission to carry out renovations but he has now changed his mind and is putting it on the market. A source told The...
TV & Videostalentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Season 16 Premiere Features the Return of Simon Cowell

America’s Got Talent Season 16 premiered on Tuesday night on NBC, as the judges returned to watch a fresh batch of auditions. The episode also featured the return of judge Simon Cowell, who missed last season’s live shows due to a back injury. The Brit made his big entrance wearing...
TV & Videostalentrecap.com

Woman Who Threw Eggs at Simon Cowell Gets the Gig of a Lifetime on Disney+

Remember Natalie Holt from Britain’s Got Talent? She’s the woman who pelted Simon Cowell with eggs at a live show in 2013. Natalie emerged from the orchestra pit with a carton of eggs during Richard and Adam Johnson’s opera act. Cowell was covered in eggs by the end of the performance and Holt later issued an apology for interrupting Richard and Adam (although she did not apologize for the egg-throwing.)
CinemaBlend

America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Roasted Simon Cowell For Breaking His Back After Incredible Unicycle Act

Spoilers ahead for the second episode of America's Got Talent Season 16 on NBC. After the previous season of America's Got Talent ran into some obstacles that saw Brandon Leake take the top prize with no studio audience and no Simon Cowell, Season 16 is more or less back to business as usual. Cowell had to leave Season 15 early after breaking his back in an electric bike accident, and although AGT made up for his absence with some fantastic guest judges, it just felt strange that he wasn't around. But now he's back, and Howie Mandel was inspired by an incredible unicycle act to roast his fellow judge.