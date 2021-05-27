NWSL Power Rankings: Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux have red-hot Orlando Pride at No. 1

Welcome to the NWSL Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are generating buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list is often a a good thing but it doesn't have to be. Buzz comes in all sorts of different flavors and simply means that they're capturing the NWSL world's attention for one reason or another. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order, they're just all driving the conversation one way or another.