Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

NWSL Power Rankings: Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux have red-hot Orlando Pride at No. 1

By Sandra Herrera
CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 National Women's Soccer League regular season is underway as clubs start to get more acclimated into a regular season flow. The 24-game regular season for clubs is still well in the early stages, but the league has provided some thrilling results to set the tone for the season. All teams have played at least two matches, with some midweek matches kicking off week three action for the season.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Leroux
Person
Sam Mewis
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Alex Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Pride#The League#National League#Nwsl Power Rankings#Racing Louisville Fc#Portland Thorns Fc#Ol Reign#The Red Stars#Courage#Kansas City Kealia Watt#Chicago Red Stars#Midweek Action#Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Champions League
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Recap | Alex Morgan Scores as Pride Draw Washington 1-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 16, 2021) - Orlando Pride (0-0-1, 1 point) split the points with the Washington Spirit (0-0-1, 1 point) on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium, playing to a 1-1 draw in the NWSL regular season opener for both sides. Alex Morgan scored the lone goal for the Pride...
SoccerThe Blue Testament

KC NWSL continues winless streak, loses 0-1 to the Orlando Pride

Kansas City NWSL returned to the pitch for their third game in eight days, traveling to Orlando to face the Pride who came into Sunday’s match in first place. Because it was the third game in a week, head coach Huw Williams decided to give Amy Rodriguez and Victoria Pickett time on the bench. Goalkeeper Abby Smith and defenders Kristen Edmonds and Elizabeth Ball returned. Smith had been injured since the Challenge Cup, Edmonds missed to injury last week, and Ball served a one-game suspension.
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Alex Morgan Named NWSL Player Of The Month

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 3, 2021) - The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan has been named the Player of the Month for the month of May by the NWSL Media Association. In addition, three members of the Pride have been named to the NWSL Team of the Month for May, including Morgan and teammates Phoebe McClernon and Sydney Leroux.
Orlando, FLThe Mane Land

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City: Final Score 1-0 as the Pride Stay in First Place in the NWSL

The Orlando Pride remain undefeated in the NWSL after a 1-0 win against Kansas City (0-2-2, 2 points) in front of 4,044 fans at Exploria Stadium. Marta scored her first goal since Oct. 12, 2019, and Alex Morgan got a goal contribution for the fourth consecutive game with an assist. With the win, the Pride (3-0-1, 10 points) stay in first place in the league and are the only unbeaten team in the NWSL.
Soccer90min.com

The top 5 goals of the NWSL 2021 season so far - ranked

It's been three weeks since the National Women’s Soccer League kicked off and players have wasted absolutely no time in scoring world-class goals. The league improves with every passing year, culminating in the most competitive matches yet. Orlando City currently leads with ten points in four matches, while on the other end Kansas City stands with only two points after failing to secure a win.
SoccerCBS Sports

NWSL Star player index: Alex Morgan can't stop scoring, Carson Pickett's off to a surprisingly hot start

Welcome to the NWSL Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are generating buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list is often a a good thing but it doesn't have to be. Buzz comes in all sorts of different flavors and simply means that they're capturing the NWSL world's attention for one reason or another. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order, they're just all driving the conversation one way or another.
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Alex Morgan leads USWNT in Summer Series against Portugal

Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan returns to action with the U.S. women’s national team on Thursday, kicking off a three-game Summer Series as the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics in July. The Americans will play Portugal on Thursday, kicking off at 8:30 p.m. in Houston with a live broadcast...
Houston, TXCBS Sports

USWNT shuts out Jamaica, 4-0, for 2nd win in WNT Summer Series

The U.S. women's national team defeated Jamaica, 4-0, on Sunday night at BBVA Stadium in Houston. The lopsided victory is the second consecutive win for USWNT during the Summer Series. Carli Lloyd, Lindsey Horan, Margaret Purce, and Alex Morgan recorded goals for the United States. Coach Vlatko Andonovski made some...
Washington StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride seek to remain unbeaten in road match against Washington

This Sunday’s matchup will be a familiar one for the Orlando Pride as they face off against the Washington Spirit for the third time in two months. Both teams will know what to expect from each other when they kick off at 2 p.m. The Pride have yet to lose to Washington this season. As they ride a three-game win streak, the team is eager to keep its unbeaten record against the Spirit. “We have ...
Washington StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Taylor Kornieck lifts unbeaten Orlando Pride to draw with Washington Spirit

Orlando Pride rookie Taylor Kornieck scored her first regular-season goal in a 1-1 road draw on Sunday against Washington, preserving the team’s unbeaten regular-season streak. After their fifth straight unbeaten game, the Pride remain the top team in the NWSL table with 11 points. The team has not lost since the Challenge Cup. Much of the Pride’s early success this season has come from their ...
Washington StateThe Mane Land

Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit: Three Keys to Victory

The Orlando Pride are undefeated through the first four matches of the 2021 NWSL season, with three wins and one draw. That draw came against the Washington Spirit in the home opener, and this Sunday the Pride travel to Audi Field to play them again. As we saw in Orlando City’s last match, staying unbeaten isn’t easy. What do the Pride need to do to overcome being on the road, and to earn all three points against the Spirit?
SoccerBleacher Report

Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, US Women's National Team Cruise Past Jamaica in 4-0 Win

The United States Women's National Team looks ready for the Olympics. The Americans handled Jamaica in a commanding 4-0 victory in Sunday's international friendly at BBVA Stadium in Houston. They wasted little time getting started with first-half goals from Carli Lloyd, Lindsey Horan and Margaret Purce and put things on cruise control in the second half before Alex Morgan buried the final goal in stoppage time.
Washington Stateorlandocitysc.com

Storylines | Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit

Alex Morgan found the back of the net for the fourth time in as many contests on Sunday night against Kansas City, heading in a Courtney Petersen corner for the eventual game-winner to remain atop the NWSL in goals scored in regular-season play. With the finish, Morgan tallied her second deciding goal of the campaign after tallying the game-winner in North Carolina on May 22 and could tie her own personal record on Sunday in Washington for consecutive matches with a goal, netting five in a row from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26 in the 2017 NWSL season.