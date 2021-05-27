Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. spy plane E-3 Sentry flies near North Korea after summit

By Elizabeth Shim
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TX2V1_0aDIUhWz00
The U.S. Air Force’s E-3B Sentry, an early warning and control aircraft, flew over southeastern and central South Korea Wednesday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- A U.S. surveillance plane took to the skies over the Korean Peninsula less than a week after the first U.S.-South Korea summit at the White House.

Aircraft tracker RadarBox showed data of movements of the U.S. Air Force's E-3B Sentry, an early warning and control aircraft. The plane flew over southwestern and central South Korea Wednesday. It then turned westward toward South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea, or Yellow Sea, News 1 reported Thursday.

The E-3B, which left from Kadena Airbase in Okinawa, provides all-weather surveillance, command, control and communications, and is equipped with rotating radar above the fuselage. The plane can detect troop movement as far as 380 miles.

The deployment of the spy plane comes after the U.S. Air Force deployed the Joint STARS E-8C aircraft to the Korean Peninsula Sunday and Tuesday. The E-8C followed a similar route, according to the report.

The E-3B was deployed in January over the Korean Peninsula ahead of North Korea's Eighth Party Congress.

The U.S. Air Force is deploying spy planes to the peninsula days after President Joe Biden met with South Korea's Moon Jae-in.

Washington has agreed to provide COVID-19 vaccines for South Korean soldiers ahead of plans to resume joint military exercises.

South Korea's military said Thursday the two sides are to hold their Combined Command Post Training from Aug. 10 to 27, Asia Business reported.

Bruce Bennett, a senior defense analyst at RAND Corporation, told Radio Free Asia's Korean service Monday that the vaccination of 550,000 South Korean military personnel will make it possible to conduct combined exercises in August.

The two countries are resuming large-scale exercises for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. Reducing the scope of the exercise could further delay steps toward the transition of wartime operational control from the United States to South Korea, according to the report.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
125K+
Followers
33K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Military Aircraft#Spy Planes#Military Planes#U S Planes#Surveillance Planes#The U S Air Force#E 3b Sentry#Kadena Airbase#Eighth Party Congress#Asia Business#Rand Corporation#Radio Free Asia#White House#E 3 Sentry#Plane#U S South Korea#South Korean Soldiers#Korean Peninsula#Aircraft Tracker Radarbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
MilitaryGephardt Daily

North Korea calls U.S. lifting of S. Korea missile restrictions a “hostile act”

SEOUL, May 31 (UPI) — North Korea on Monday criticized an agreement by the United States to end decades-long restrictions on South Korea’s missile development, calling it “hostile” and a “blunder,” and warning that it would exacerbate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”This means a green-light for [S]outh Korea to develop missile with all parts of the DPRK and neighboring countries in the striking range,” said a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Scholar: North Korea is working to normalize its government

SEOUL, June 3 (UPI) -- Recent changes to official government policy by North Korea, including the creation of a new leadership role, are signs of a "process of normalization" in the secretive state, Moon Chung-in, chairman of South Korean think tank the Sejong Institute, said Thursday. North Korea created a...
WorldUS News and World Report

North Korea Slams End to U.S. Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's state media on Monday criticised the recent termination of a pact between the United States and South Korea that capped the development of South Korea's ballistic missiles, calling it a sign of Washington's "shameful double-dealing." South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the abolishment of the...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US, S Korea committed to denuclearization

Washington DC [US], June 13 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong have met on the sidelines of the G7 summit, reaffirming their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the US State Department informs. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met...
Worldrand.org

An Economic Blueprint for North Korea

Acts of outrage are committed by North Korea with alarming regularity, and unsurprisingly the country featured heavily in the recently concluded summit between President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The latest conflict between Israel and Palestine has been held in abeyance by a fragile ceasefire, and a two-state solution is looking ever more distant. Given these situations, it might seem downright naïve to engage in exercises to develop futuristic plans for prosperity. However, they do serve a useful purpose for several reasons.
U.S. PoliticsCrescent-News

Arthur Cyr - S. Korea and the U.S.

The meeting on May 21 between President Joe Biden of the United States and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea is a significant event, characterized by the relative absence of media coverage. The conversations between these two highly experienced leaders were extensive, but not public, which is how the best most effective diplomacy is conducted.
Lifestyleraleighnews.net

After plane forced down, U.S. tells airlines to avoid Belarus

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States has called for air carriers to maintain "extreme caution" while flying over Belarus following the diverting of a Ryanair flight and Belarus' arrest of a journalist onboard the plane. The May 28 notice excludes cargo carriers, including global courier delivery services Fedex and UPS, from...
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

He can go to a labor camp for fifteen years to smuggle K-pop to North Korea

According to him, if they do not act against the cultural influences of South Korea, their country will collapse. South Korean music, movies, and cultural products in general have penetrated the souls of North Koreans, and this Kim Jong-un threatens to lose the country. According to the head of state, K-pop, for example, resembles a particularly vicious cancer, so he has declared a cultural struggle against South Korean cultural influence, The New York Times.
MilitaryLas Vegas Sun

Honoring our Vietnam and Korean War dead

A gentle wind on a sunny day created the perfect atmosphere for visiting monuments on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honoring America’s war dead on Memorial Day. Staring at the names etched in the shiny black granite of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, as a journalist who covered the war I looked for those whom I might have known among the 58,000 who died. On the other side of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, wandering past the stainless-steel statues of 19 troops on patrol, I gazed at the mural, also in black granite, portraying U.S. forces against a backdrop of the forbidding terrain over which they fought the Korean War’s bloodiest battles.
Militarythewestonforum.com

North Korea accuses the United States of “double play”

Pyongyang has clearly criticized the agreement between the United States and South Korea. The abrogation of the missile agreement is evidence of a “double game”. North Korea’s state media has criticized the United States’ agreement to raise the maximum range of South Korean military missiles. In one comment, she accused the United States of pursuing anti-Pyongyang policies and of “doubling the game”. “Although they praise their dialogue, they are engrossed in confrontation,” said the article on Monday, attributed by the Korean Central News Agency to Kim Myung Chol, a “critic of international affairs”.
U.S. Politicsla-croix.com

Church official optimistic for peace following US-Korea summit

U.S. President Joe Biden holds bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in n the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on May 21, 2021. (Pool photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI/MaxPPP) A senior Catholic Church official in South Korea expressed optimism about peace on the Korean Peninsula following the recent US-Korea summit in Washington D.C.
WorldUlster Herald

Tyrone man recounts North Korea lockdown

A TYRONE man has revealed his dramatic departure from North Korea as the notorious state locked down against coronavirus last year. Colin Crooks from Dungannon was working in North Korea as the UK’s Ambassador when the outbreak of Covid 19 brought down the shutters on the already highly-secretive nation ruled by Kim Jong-un back in January.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Vietnam expands maritime militia

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 13 (ANI): Amid rising tensions over the South China Sea, Vietnam is expanding its maritime militia off the southern coast, reported Nikkei Asia. Vietnam launched a new squadron -- the Permanent Maritime Militia Unit -- on Wednesday in Kien Giang, the country's southwesternmost province. It consists of nine ships and platoons equipped with light weapons trained to carry out paramilitary work with support from the country's Naval Academy and Naval Technical College.