Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove pay tribute to 'School of Rock' star Kevin Clark

Jack Black paid tribute to "School of Rock" star Kevin Clark following his death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove are mourning the lost of their School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark, who has died at the age of 32.

Clark, who portrayed drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 film, died Wednesday after being struck by car while biking in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times confirmed.

The 20-year-old woman who was driving the car has received several citations, police announced. Clark did not pursue acting after School of Rock and had just started a new band.

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community," Black said on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Clark in the film and another with Clark as an adult.

"Stunned and saddened by the news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I'll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I'll never forget all the memories. You'll always be missed Kevin," Cosgrove said on Instagram alongside multiple photo of herself with Clark and other School of Rock cast members.

School of Rock star Rivkah Reyes also paid tribute to Clark on Twitter alongside a photo of them together from the film.

"Love you forever, Spaz. I will never forget your hugs and laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we'd run into each other in Chicago. Thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy," she said.