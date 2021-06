Discover the fascinating world of wildlife! From June 2 to August 4, join Kenton County Parks & Recreation (KCP&R) for their 21st season of Wild Wednesdays! The free programs begin with a pre-program at 9:30 AM, the main program at 10:00 AM, a post-program at 11:00 AM, and lunch at 11:15 AM. They are held, rain or shine, at Middleton-Mills Park in Shelterhouse 2.