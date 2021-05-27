Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

University of Minnesota Forecasting a Bad Year for Ticks

By Abbey
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Be careful outdoors this summer, experts at the University of Minnesota are predicting a bad summer for the creepy crawlers. Jon Oliver with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health did an online Q&A answering questions about what we can expect to see when it comes to the upcoming tick season in our state.

mix949.com
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Conditions#Drought Conditions#Q A#Webmd#Adult Deer Ticks#American Dog Ticks#Minnesota School#Lyme Disease#Insect Repellents#Ongoing Dry Weather#Bacteria#Population Numbers#Weather Dependant#Spring#Fishing Opener#Deet#Careful Outdoors#Tall Grass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Ticks Are Going to Be Brutal This Year

I feel like every year around this time, we're telling you about how bad tick season is going to be. I wasn't even going to tackle the topic this time around because it feels like it's been pretty bad the past few years and we're kind of expecting it but after doing a little research I found out that ticks are already extremely bad this year and this is the reason why.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Where's the nearest restroom? University of Minnesota website directs cyclists there

Other than rain, there is perhaps nothing that can derail a perfect bike ride more than when nature calls and there is nowhere to go. Researchers and students at the University of Minnesota this month launched a website to point bicyclists — and other trail users — to the nearest open public bathroom, and even allows users to rate them on everything from how many stalls are available to how clean they are.
Minnesota Stateamericanexperiment.org

North Dakota shouldn’t pay for Minnesota’s bad energy policy

Xcel Energy is currently attempting to force their electricity customers in North Dakota to help foot the bill for Minnesota’s bad energy policies and the government-approved monopoly’s predatory profit-seeking behavior. North Dakota regulators would be wise to reject this plot. American Experiment recently revealed that Xcel Energy finally told the...
ScienceCrookston Daily Times

U of M Series - 2021 shaping up to be a bad year for ticks

Along with summer comes the tick season in Minnesota. Many ticks can carry bacteria, viruses and parasites that can harm humans, including Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, in 2018, there were 950 confirmed Lyme disease cases and 496 confirmed or probable cases of anaplasmosis in Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Most Remaining COVID Restrictions in Minnesota End Friday

ST. PAUL -- Nearly all of Minnesota's remaining COVID restrictions go away Friday, and Governor Tim Walz says he feels "very confident" in the decision. There is nothing in the numbers that indicate that we're seeing any rise at all. It's continuing to drop. It's following the pattern that we thought it would, and that will only get better as the vaccination rates go up.
Animalsnewspressnow.com

Ticks beginning to appear this year

As people head out for hikes during this cool spring weather, one of the highly annoying things about being outdoors in most seasons is ticks, states a Missouri Department of Conservation release. "Most ticks are found in woodlands, tall grasses, weeds and brushy areas. They’re most common in overgrown vacant...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Minnesota DNR Looking for People to Monitor Loons This Summer

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for help monitoring loons on lakes again this summer. The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is a long-term project of the Nongame Wildlife Program. Hundreds of volunteers collect information about common loon numbers on more than 600 lakes. These lakes are distributed among six regions, or index areas.
Benton County, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

How To Park Minnesotan

If there's one thing Minnesotans love, it's their space. Whether it's getting away from it all at the cabin or just buying a huge truck so people aren't sitting right on top of you. Apparently this trend extends to the parking lot. Ever noticed how Minnesotans love to leave an...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Tick takeoff: COVID-19, weather prompt 'worst season' forecast

TRAVERSE CITY — They’re tiny. They’re tricky and they’re out for blood. Northern Michigan’s growing population of bloodthirsty ticks lie in wait in fields, forests and backyards, putting people and pets at risk for diseases. Twenty known tick species infiltrate Michigan. Their bite, depending on species, can spread Lyme disease,...
Minneapolis, MNKEYC

University of Minnesota research could change future of vaccines

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - New research at the University of Minnesota could change the way we get vaccines in the future. Dr. Chun Wang’s lab finds two main challenges with vaccine delivery. One is needles and syringes, the second, most vaccines are not stable under room temperature. Wang and his biomedical...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Where is the Huge Cicada Brood X Michigan Expected in 2021?

Here's where the cicadas are and what we're missing. Don't misunderstand the title. The Brood X has emerged this summer. However, Michigan is seeing very little of these bizarre little creatures. After seeing videos pop up on TikTok and stories from publications like USA Today we brought you the story of cicadas invading Michigan. The predictions were close, but this isn't horse shoes. While Michigan is only seeing the emergence of cicadas in 2 or 3 Southern counties, Indiana and Ohio are all the buzz. As you can see in the map below from the USDA Forest Service, the areas in yellow are experiencing the Brood X. Basically, the entire state of Indiana, much of Central and Western Ohio and some of Pennsylvania are walking outside to the loud collaborative hum of bugs while hearing the crunch of their shells below their feet.