Steve McClure selling at Stile Flash Impact Day, tricky via Trad a Pavey Ark

British climber Steve McClure lit Impact Day, a challenging and dangerous commercial climb up Pavey Ark in England. Still talking about 50-year-old Steve McClure, this time for the flash-style ascent of the rather difficult and dangerous commercial ascent Impact Day, At Pavey Ark in the Lake District of England. The path begins with a practically unprotected section where a fall is prevented, then a series of small incisions in the upper section lead to the top. If installed, the track would be rated 8A, so it would instead deserve an E8 6c that Chlorine climbed on the first shot after seeing friends try the bottom.