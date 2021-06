SYNOPSIS – Warm again this afternoon, but this pattern looks to be breaking down. The western portions of the area may see a shower or two this afternoon, most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will once again be in the lower 90s for today and tomorrow, but by the weekend were back into the upper 80s. Better chances of rain comes Saturday morning after that we stay dry through most of the next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.