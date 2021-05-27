Berlin lays first stone for multi-faith 'House of One'

Since January 2020, the theme of our Sunday worship has been “One Story: One God, One Plan, One Story.” We believe that from before creation, God set forth a plan that He has been carrying out throughout history — His Story. We have been using the outline presented in a two-volume set titled “Casket Empty, God’s Plan of Redemption Through History.” The Old Testament study guide is written by Dr. Carol Kaminski & the New Testament guide by Dr. David Palmer, both professors at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. The acronym “CASKET EMPTY” stands for Creation, Abraham, Sinai, Kings, Exile, Temple, Expectations, Messiah, Pentecost, Teaching, and Yet to come. You can see that we’ve essentially been preaching through the Bible, albeit just hitting the “highlights.”