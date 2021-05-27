Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Berlin lays first stone for multi-faith 'House of One'

24newshd.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReligious leaders and politicians in Berlin laid the foundation stone Thursday for a new multi-faith place of worship which aims to bring Christians, Jews and Muslims together under one roof. "The idea is bigger than the building," project director Roland Stolte said at a ceremony to mark the beginning of...

www.24newshd.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Multi#Jewish Leaders#Church Leaders#Religious Faith#House Of One#Christians#Muslims#East German#Pro Palestinian#Rabbi#Central Berlin#Worship#Museum Island#Symbolic Objects#Religious Leaders#Racial Hatred#Israeli Flags#Anti Semitic Slogans#Spirituality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
ReligionYNET News

Synagogue, mosque and church to join under one roof in Berlin

A group of Muslims, Jews and Christians joined on Thursday to lay the foundation stone for a center that will house places of worship for each religion in a symbol of interfaith dialog in the German capital. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Days after protests in Berlin over the...
Worldspectrumnews1.com

Pope invites Lebanese Christians to Vatican for peace prayer

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has invited representatives of Lebanon’s Christian community to the Vatican on July 1 for a day of prayer and reflection “about the worrisome situation in the country.”. Francis announced the encounter during his Sunday noon blessing, saying the aim was to “pray together for...
Worldyournews.com

Pope to hold crisis summit with Lebanon Christian heads

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis, who has promised to visit Lebanon if fractious politicians agree on a new government, said on Sunday he would meet its Christian leaders to discuss the country’s worst crisis since its civil war that ended in 1990. He told pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s...
Religiontribuneledgernews.com

Austrian integration minister defends 'map of political Islam'

Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab defended a controversial "map of political Islam" in comments published Tuesday. "This is in no way about a general suspicion against Muslims," Raab told German newspaper Die Welt. "It is about the common fight against political Islam as a breeding ground for extremism." Representatives of...
Minoritieswcn247.com

New foundation seeks to help LGBT rights movement in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Nobel laureate, a Netflix star and a fashion model have joined the board of a new foundation that hopes to raise money for LGBT rights groups in Poland. Activists with the Equaversity Foundation say the help is needed to counter homophobic rhetoric from the highest levels of Poland’s government and from Catholic Church leaders. The foundation plans to seek international donations. Its board members include model Anja Rubik, Nobel-winning Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, film director Agnieszka Holland and “Queer Eye” co-star Antoni Porowski. One of the foundation’s leaders said Tuesday he sees a standoff in Poland between conservative forces and a new generation of young people who favor acceptance.
Musicthesunpapers.com

Berlin group’s first strawberry festival helped by Murphy order

With spring in full swing, the Downtown Berlin Revitalization Corp. kicked off the season with its first annual strawberry festival on May 22 at Berlin Borough Hall. Thanks to a May 17 update from Gov. Phil Murphy, the outdoor mask restriction for the event was lifted for everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated. While many chose to go without masks, there was a smattering of people who kept them on.
Religionrecord-courier.com

Voices of Faith: The story of Pentecost is ultimately one of inclusion

Recently, the United Church of Christ’s Facebook page posed the question, “Would the Church in Acts be possible, today?”. It’s a salient question. The Church in Acts was uniquely egalitarian. The rich sold what they had and gave it to the care of the church, so that “There were no needy persons among them.” It’s also the Church that was born on the day of Pentecost when the Apostles spoke in tongues and those all around them could understand. With the Sunday of Pentecost upon us, it’s a good day to ask if the Church in Acts is possible, as well as the simple but pointed question of one of the Pentecost witnesses “What does this mean?”
ReligionAsbury Park Press

Not even remotely close: It's time to return to our houses of faith | Opinion

Like every other aspect of society, we in the religious community are grappling with the challenges of reopening. Yet while debates rage about complete, partial, or no return to the physical business office, communities of faith must not settle for anything less than the real thing. We must return to our houses of faith.
ReligionRecorder

Faith Matters: One God, one plan, one story

Since January 2020, the theme of our Sunday worship has been “One Story: One God, One Plan, One Story.” We believe that from before creation, God set forth a plan that He has been carrying out throughout history — His Story. We have been using the outline presented in a two-volume set titled “Casket Empty, God’s Plan of Redemption Through History.” The Old Testament study guide is written by Dr. Carol Kaminski & the New Testament guide by Dr. David Palmer, both professors at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. The acronym “CASKET EMPTY” stands for Creation, Abraham, Sinai, Kings, Exile, Temple, Expectations, Messiah, Pentecost, Teaching, and Yet to come. You can see that we’ve essentially been preaching through the Bible, albeit just hitting the “highlights.”
Worldwnewsnetwork.com

The Pope is silent as calls for him to apologize grow

VANCOUVER (WNEWS) — Calls for the Pope to apologize continue to pour in. Catholic bishops in Canada have issued statements expressing anguish, offering prayers to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation after the remains of 215 children were found buried in a residential school in Kamloops. The Kamloops Indian Residential...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian pastor who preaches that coronavirus is 'just a cold' and a hoax to 'create a new world order' is charged after 50 of his followers clashed with police at a maskless protest

A Christian pastor who preaches that Covid-19 is a 'hoax' designed to usher in a 'new world order' has been charged with incitement. Revival Church leader Paul Furlong, 53, was arrested on Sunday morning after 50 of his devoted worshippers held an anti-lockdown protest at Narre Warren oval, in Melbourne's southeast.
Religionlareviewofbooks.org

No Faith In Faith? Protestant Theology

As my fellow student and I emerged into the fall air and traversed campus on the way back to our dorms, she turned to me and said, with real anguish, that she had been losing sleep since reading in preparation for that day’s class. “I don’t think I’m a Christian,” she told me. “By these criteria, I’m not a genuine believer, and I’m afraid I’m going to hell.”
Restaurantsskiddle.com

The Berlin Bar

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) This event occurred in May 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
MoviesScreendaily

Intramovies posts first deals on Berlin Panorama title ‘Brother’s Keeper’ (exclusive)

Rome-based sales agency Intramovies has posted first sales for Ferit Karahan’s Brother’s Keeper (Okul Tıraşı). The Turkish-Romanian feature premiered in the Berlinale’s Panorama strand in 2021, winning the section’s Fipresci prize. It has sold to France and French-speaking European territories (new distribution company Moonlight Films), Middle East and North African...
Economytravelnewsasia.com

Cross and Italmar (Thailand) Lay Foundation Stone of New Hotel in Bangkok

Cross Hotels & Resorts and Italmar (Thailand) recently held a Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony to officially mark the start of construction on the Cross Vibe Bangkok Udomsuk Station property. The hotel is located just steps away from the Udomsuk BTS Skytrain station, which will become the interchange station of the...
Carssmartcitiesworld.net

First- and last mile e-scooter pilot launches in Berlin

Micromobility company Lime is working with the Pankow district and the Berlin Senate Department for Environment, Transport and Climate Protection to pilot a first- and last mile project using dockless e-scooters on the outskirts of the German city to the Brandenburg border. The pilot will include Campus Berlin-Buch and Helios...
AmericasMiami Herald

Mass grave of 215 Indigenous children discovered in Canada

Researchers have found the remains of 215 Indigenous children on the property of a former boarding school in Canada. Rosanne Casimir, the chief of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc, formerly known as the Kamloops Indian Band, first confirmed the discovery on Thursday. Radar devices were used during the search at the...