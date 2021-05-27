Berlin lays first stone for multi-faith 'House of One'

Recently, the United Church of Christ’s Facebook page posed the question, “Would the Church in Acts be possible, today?”. It’s a salient question. The Church in Acts was uniquely egalitarian. The rich sold what they had and gave it to the care of the church, so that “There were no needy persons among them.” It’s also the Church that was born on the day of Pentecost when the Apostles spoke in tongues and those all around them could understand. With the Sunday of Pentecost upon us, it’s a good day to ask if the Church in Acts is possible, as well as the simple but pointed question of one of the Pentecost witnesses “What does this mean?”