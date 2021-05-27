Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LETTER: Gold Star Mothers President Opposes Using Moxley Field for Temporary High School

By Guest Writer
Watertown News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Robin Abbott and I am the President of the Department of Massachusetts/Rhode Island American Gold Star Mothers. I write to express my deep sadness and anger that Moxley park and field is being considered for your swing space project. As an American Gold Star Mother, we devote...

www.watertownmanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Gold Star#Dear School Committee#American#The School Committee#Moxley Field#Raise#Legacy#Robin Abbott President#Memory#Message#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Politicscommunitynewspapers.com

Chairman Diaz honors two-time president of American Gold Star Mothers Georgie Carter-Krell

Georgie Carter-Krell has devoted her life to sharing her son’s legacy as a true American hero. He was killed in action during the Vietnam War at age of 19. She has kept his memory alive for more than 50 years with her thousands of hours volunteering on behalf of veterans and their mothers. This morning, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz, joined by fellow commissioners and the Mayor, presented her with a proclamation recognizing her selfless and remarkable journey.
Watertown, MAWatertown News

LETTER: Former Recreation Director Suggests Using Old Hosmer Building for Temporary High School

The following letter was originally sent to Watertown Public Schools officials:. How many students will be in the swing space high school while construction is going on of the new high school? How many students can the soon to be old Hosmer School hold? Portable classrooms can be placed on the Chauncey St. side of the Hosmer to handle the needed classroom and other activities needed to keep grades 9 to 12 together. I would think this arrangement would still save the town many millions of dollars.
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Blue Star Mothers Preparing For Gold Star Memorial Service Later This Month

JAMESTOWN – After having to modify their event last year due to the global pandemic, the area Blue Star Mothers group is getting ready for their Gold Star Memorial Service. Organizers of the event are working on finalizing logistics of this year’s service that is slated to take place at its traditional home, the Jamestown Veteran’s Park.
FestivalGettysburg Times

Gold Star Mother addresses Memorial Day ceremony

Memorial Day is far more than “the last Monday in May” when schoolchildren dream of summer vacation, American Gold Star Mothers Inc. National President Cindy Tatum told an audience of approximately 300 at Soldiers’ National Cemetery. After 25 years as a high school social studies teacher in rural Tennessee, Tatum...
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Letter: Consider 'Neppel' for new high school name

I have been a resident of Moses Lake since the spring of 1970. During those 51 years my late husband Jesse and I supported every school bond, as have our children and grandchildren when they became eligible voters. I must admit, I was somewhat taken aback when Ronald Reagan’s name...
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

WATCH: Blue Star Mothers Honor American Heroes In Gold Star Memorial

JAMESTOWN – The area’s Blue Star Mothers group honored fallen American Heroes and their families Saturday during a Gold Star Memorial Service in Jamestown. Held the Saturday before Memorial Day, the Lake Erie NY 4 Blue Star Mothers chapter hosts the service at Veterans Memorial Park remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to their nation.
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Louise Carroll: Gold Star Mothers out of sight, plastics hurting oceans

My random thoughts are haphazardly disorganized bits and pieces of things I hear, read or remember, and when the file gets full I try to make sense of them in a column. As I was doing the story on the VE-Day commemoration, I remembered the Memorial Day parades when I was young. I grew up near the north end of the Fifth Street Bridge, aka Hazel Dell Bridge and currently the Lincoln High School and Veterans Memorial Bridge, where I had a marvelous view of the Memorial Day parades. A portion of the parade would stop on the bridge and the riflemen would fire a volley, the bugler would play taps, and women usually dressed in white would get out of cars and a wreath would be tossed over the rails and into the Connoquenessing. They were the Gold Star Mothers, women who had lost sons or daughters in the war. I didn't think of it at the time, but as I look back to those parades in the 1940s I expect that some of these women lost their loved ones in World War I.
SocietyCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Equal playing field

I have read with great interest recent letters against HB972. As a master fitness trainer in the military and policing I was on the ground floor of fitness testing for men and women. There are clear biological differences that give biological men a distinct advantage over biological women in physical tasks. It isn’t sexist to say that women as a group are not as strong as men, have smaller hearts and lungs and higher proportions of muscle mass (which directly relates to athletic performance).
Traverse City, MIEffingham Daily News

SILENCES AND SHADOWS: Gold Star Mothers embrace the sorrows of those who've lost a loved one to war

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan — Starla Owens knows silence, a silence so empty a person can hear tears trickling down their cheek. She knows shadows, too, especially the shadows of Bachellor Cemetery in Mason County, Michigan, where her soldier/son, Joseph Lancour, forever rests beneath the shadows and shade of a guardian oak tree, and where a shin-tall statue of a soldier wearing a beret stands watch – a silent sentinel saluting his fallen comrade, to be sure.
High Schoolrestorationnewsmedia.com

Smithfield-Selma High is a Purple Star school

SMITHFIELD — Smithfield-Selma High School has received a Purple Star from the N.C. Department of Pub... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Militarywgnradio.com

‘There’s just nothing worse than that knock at the door’ – Gold Star Wives of America President Nancy Menagh

Dean Richards talks with Nancy Menagh the President of Gold Star Wives of America. Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. works to preserve and enhance benefits to surviving United States military spouses and their children; to help our members and their children face the future with courage and determination, and to honor the memory of our military spouses who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Bozeman High's senior class full of shining stars

Bozeman’s graduating senior class is full of shining stars. The community has gotten a chance to see many of them in the paper in recent weeks thanks to their accomplishments in sports, classrooms, and college admissions. But many of accomplishments go unheralded. I would like to give a shout out...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Black-owned paper’s ‘soldiers’ fight to give African American perspective

Just five blocks away from the crossroads of 38th and Chicago, where the world watched Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd last May, sits the oldest Black newspaper in Minnesota: the Spokesman-Recorder. The almost 87-year-old paper was originally two Black newspapers, the Saint Paul Recorder and the Minneapolis Spokesman, launched by...
Minoritieswgvunews.org

High school athletic association opposes transgender athlete bill

A state Senate committee held a hearing today on a measure that would require transgender high school athletes to only play on teams that match their birth sex. The exchanges in the hearing reflected the passions surrounding the question. Critics say the bill would discriminate against transgender and non-binary athletes. Its Republican sponsor says it’s not fair to allow athletes who’ve transitioned from male to female to compete as girls.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Mulatto Ends A Controversial Chapter Of Her Career With Official Name Change To “Latto”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A quick Google search of the term “mulatto” will give you a definition that describes it as, “a person of mixed white and black ancestry, especially a person with one white and one black parent.” Head on over to Urban Dictionary and you’ll get a better understanding behind its negative connotations, with one entry reading, “They are usually very attractive, given that they are the perfect blend, not too light and not too dark,” and another that echoes that sentiment: “very sexy features and lighter skin.” In short, the term “mulatto” has been used since the dawn of slavery to separate our people even further apart by making “lighter” seem “better.”