LETTER: Gold Star Mothers President Opposes Using Moxley Field for Temporary High School

My random thoughts are haphazardly disorganized bits and pieces of things I hear, read or remember, and when the file gets full I try to make sense of them in a column. As I was doing the story on the VE-Day commemoration, I remembered the Memorial Day parades when I was young. I grew up near the north end of the Fifth Street Bridge, aka Hazel Dell Bridge and currently the Lincoln High School and Veterans Memorial Bridge, where I had a marvelous view of the Memorial Day parades. A portion of the parade would stop on the bridge and the riflemen would fire a volley, the bugler would play taps, and women usually dressed in white would get out of cars and a wreath would be tossed over the rails and into the Connoquenessing. They were the Gold Star Mothers, women who had lost sons or daughters in the war. I didn't think of it at the time, but as I look back to those parades in the 1940s I expect that some of these women lost their loved ones in World War I.