It is a simple question to ask Google "Quincy, Illinois is..." and the results are actually quite interesting!. If you go on to Google (we should all know how to get to Google right?) and you ask it questions like "How tall is Shaq?" or "When was Luke Bryan born?" you get the answer! It is a brilliant website! So I decided to go to Google and ask it some questions about dear old Quincy, Illinois, and when I typed in "Quincy Illinois is" into the search bar, this is what you see...