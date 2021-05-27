Despite Yankees dealing with serious injuries, good news could be on the horizon
The New York Yankees are dealing with a significant number of injuries, as starting pitcher, Corey Kluber suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out for a minimum of four weeks. Experiencing shoulder tightness, the injury won’t be season-ending, but it could be two months until he sees the mound again for the Yankees, and after gaining so much momentum, this is a significant blow to his progress.empiresportsmedia.com