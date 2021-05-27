‘I like my work as a paratrooper’

How does it feel to be a female paratrooper in a peacekeeping mission in the DR Congo?. If I may say, as a first female paratrooper who is really on the front line and is for the first time in the FIB [Force Intervention Brigade], it feels so good because all this experience is giving me the opportunity to try and bring into action everything that I've been trained on. It gives me that commitment to make sure that I maintain the skills and I enjoy each and everything that we go through here.