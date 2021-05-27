Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

‘I like my work as a paratrooper’

By Franck Kuwonu
UN News Centre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does it feel to be a female paratrooper in a peacekeeping mission in the DR Congo?. If I may say, as a first female paratrooper who is really on the front line and is for the first time in the FIB [Force Intervention Brigade], it feels so good because all this experience is giving me the opportunity to try and bring into action everything that I've been trained on. It gives me that commitment to make sure that I maintain the skills and I enjoy each and everything that we go through here.

www.un.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paratrooper#Dr Congo#Work Time#Un#Uniform#Civilians#Women#Day Patrols#Field#Females#Night Patrols#Action Everything#Line#Dr Congo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Related
Portland, ORKXL

I-C-U Nurse Says Work Has Been Like a War Zone

Front line workers have been thrown into the spotlight even more than usual during the last year plus, and we’ve learned just how hard their jobs are. They risked their health and their families health by going to work every day while people got sick and died from COVID. Brittany...
CancerTelegraph

‘My cancer means the Covid vaccine doesn't work - so I face shielding indefinitely’

Arriving for her first Covid vaccination earlier this year, Lady Nicola Mendelsohn was brimming with hope and excitement. The Facebook vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa has follicular lymphoma, an incurable blood cancer. The disease meant she had been placed on the clinically vulnerable list at the start of the pandemic and advised to shield. Which she did, along with her four children and husband at their house in North London – even while others were enjoying the breaks between lockdowns to go out and socialise.
HealthHuman Rights Watch

“I Must Work to Eat”

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, countries around the globe had made remarkable progress in reducing child labor. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the number of children in child labor decreased by approximately 94 million between 2000 and 2016, representing a drop of 38 percent. But as the pandemic caused massive school closures and unprecedented loss of jobs and income for millions of families, many children have entered the workforce to help their families survive, while others have been forced to work longer hours or enter more precarious and exploitative situations. Some have become their families’ primary breadwinners after losing a caregiver to Covid-19. Some despair of ever going back to school.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven things I'd like my readers to know about me by author Caroline Montague

Author Caroline Montague writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Shadows Over the Spanish Sun. 1.Shadow Over A Spanish Sun was written during lockdown which prevented me from travelling to Spain for research. Fortunately, I was able to draw on my own teenage years at my parent’s farmhouse in Mallorca where they lived for several years. The excitement of the school holidays, when I would step from the plane into the simmering sunshine and find my father or Ramon, their gardener, waiting for me. Climbing into my father’s ancient Mercedes, smelling the sweetness in the air, all this came flowing back.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Strange robotic thumb can impact how the hand is represented in the brain

UCL researchers have created a strange robotic “third thumb” that attaches to the hand and adds a large extra digit on the opposite side of the hand from the thumb. Researchers found that using the robotic thumb can impact how the hand is represented in the brain. For the research, scientists trained people to use an extra robotic thumb and found they could effectively carry out dexterous tasks such as building a tower of blocks using a single hand with two thumbs.
EngineeringScience Daily

'Self-aware' materials build the foundation for living structures

From the biggest bridges to the smallest medical implants, sensors are everywhere, and for good reason: The ability to sense and monitor changes before they become problems can be both cost-saving and life-saving. To better address these potential threats, the Intelligent Structural Monitoring and Response Testing (iSMaRT) Lab at the...
WorldUN News Centre

Amidst COVID surge, Asia-Pacific region needs ‘immediate and stronger support’

With the coronavirus still raging in many parts of the world, the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, warned on Tuesday of vaccine shortages, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, and urged “immediate and stronger support” for the global COVAX initiative for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, “including for refugees and asylum-seekers”. “This...
WorldTracks

UNHCR urges stronger support for refugee vaccinations in Asia

With COVID-19 raging in many parts of the world, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is warning about shortages of vaccines in the Asia-Pacific region, including for refugees and asylum-seekers. We urge immediate and stronger support for the COVAX initiative, a worldwide effort aimed at achieving equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines....
Visual Artthenationalnews.com

How Iraq's Ala Bashir uses art to reflect a reality beyond the surface

For decades, Ala Bashir has been attempting to change the perception of how humans view life through his surrealist paintings that reflect a reality no ordinary human can imagine. The Iraqi artist, who was a former professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Baghdad, bases works around...
Lifestylehot1047.com

I Know Two Women Using My Man Deodorant Because it Works

A few years ago my wife tried using my deodorant. She admitted that it did work well but she didn't care for the mild musk of "Pure Sport." That isn't stopping other women. On Sunday at my nephew's graduation party, two of my nieces, who are 22 and 19, were jabbering rather loudly about something I wasn't paying attention to. But then I heard one of them say "The Old Spice?" Then the other one says "Yeah."
AnimalsEurekAlert

A speedy trial: What it takes to be the fastest land predator

What makes cheetah the fastest land mammal? Why aren't other animals, such as horses, as fast? While we haven't yet figured out why, we have some idea about how--cheetahs, as it turns out, make use of a "galloping" gait at their fastest speeds, involving two different types of "flight": one with the forelimbs and hind limbs beneath their body following a forelimb liftoff, called "gathered flight," while another with the forelimbs and hind limbs stretched out after a hind limb liftoff, called "extended flight" (see Figure 1). Of these, the extended flight is what enables cheetahs to accelerate to high speeds, and it depends on ground reaction forces satisfying specific conditions; in the case of horses, the extended flight is absent.
RecipesUN News Centre

First Person: Learning a recipe for freedom in Nigeria

When Nigerian Blessing Ojukwu became pregnant after she was raped, her family disowned her. She was forced to live with her abuser, who continued to attack her. Now, a UN-backed initiative is giving her, and others in similar situations, a chance to become financially independent, and start new lives. “When...
Agricultureagfundernews.com

Better than bees? Arugga nets $4m for its indoor pollination robots

Arugga, a startup working on robotic pollination for indoor farming setups, has raised $4 million in pre-Series A funding. The round was led by Cresson Management, with Biobest Group, Terra Venture Partners, Equicelar, and Smart Agro among the other investors to take part. The deal brings Arugga’s total funding to date to $6 million.
Lifestylenationalgeographic.com

The myths and mystique of Japan's national parks

Folktales and deities abound on the peaks and in the forests and marshes of Kirishima-Kinkowan and Nikko. The two-hour climb to reach the summit of Mt. Takachiho-no-mine, on Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu, is a hard slog. But for determined hikers the reward from 5,164 feet (1,574 meters) up is worth the effort: a spectacular view of the surrounding peaks and the often-smoldering Sakurajima volcano on the far side of Kinkowan Bay. There’s also a monument on the mountaintop – an oversized, bronze three-pronged spear jutting from a rock pile.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Vaccine passports plan is 'dead': Controversial proof of jabs 'will NOT be legally required to attend large events' as evidence suggests they could be unnecessary 'because young people may never have them and some people can't'

Plans to require people to show vaccine passports to enter large mass-attendance events are 'dead', it was revealed today. Ministers are said to be preparing to drop the requirement for proof of a jab because the state of the pandemic in the UK may not make them necessary. New evidence...