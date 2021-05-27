Cancel
Why Matthew Perry Brought A Sense Of Unease To The Friends Reunion

By Emily Hutchinson
Nicki Swift
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cast of "Friends" finally gave fans what they'd been asking for for years when they reunited for "Friends: The Reunion" special, which began streaming on HBO Max on May 27. Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry all seemed pretty happy to be back together as they celebrated the iconic sitcom, but the latter is being accused of making things a little uneasy.

