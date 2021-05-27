Why Matthew Perry Brought A Sense Of Unease To The Friends Reunion
The cast of "Friends" finally gave fans what they'd been asking for for years when they reunited for "Friends: The Reunion" special, which began streaming on HBO Max on May 27. Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry all seemed pretty happy to be back together as they celebrated the iconic sitcom, but the latter is being accused of making things a little uneasy.www.nickiswift.com