Why Matthew Perry Brought A Sense Of Unease To The Friends Reunion

The director of the "Friends" reunion for HBO Max spoke out against negative comments being made about series star Matthew Perry. Perry portrayed Chandler Bing on all ten seasons of the hit 1990s sitcom and was among the six core cast members who returned for the unscripted retrospective of the series. However, many fans believed that the 51-year-old, who has been open in the past about his struggles with addiction, seemed a little off during the show.