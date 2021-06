Join Peabody Institute Library and New England Ballet Theatre on Zoom for fun and laid-back classes in ballet and contemporary dance. Join one or all of 4 drop-in classes structured so all levels of dancers, from beginner to advanced, adults, teens, and tweens can join in. Classes will alternate between ballet and contemporary dance, and take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays May 20, and June 3 and 17. Advance registration is required for each class, to receive Zoom link confirmation. Your teacher, seasoned professional dancer Martin Skocelas-Hunter, primarily focuses on the Cecchetti Ballet syllabus. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.