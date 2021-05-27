Cancel
Quincy, IL

Area Summer Camps For Kids

By Sam
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parents have a few options this summer as to where to have your kids stay while you are at work. For the last few weeks, I have been trying to find a camp for my girls to attend this summer and there are a few options for parents that are still looking. The Quincy Family YMCA announce that they will be offering their Summer Camp for kiddos this summer. There is an Open House tonight (May 27) for parents who have any questions about the camp. Camp Counselors will be on hand to answer any questions you may have. the open house will take place from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm for anyone to stop by. Summer Camp registration is open now for both members and non-members, and you can register in person or online. Summer Camp at the YMCA starts June 7. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Jackson-Lincoln Pool Dives Into Summer Next Week

The long-awaited question has been asked, will the Jackson-Lincoln Pool open? The answer, yes and they are teaming up once again with the Quincy Family YMCA. The office first day of the Jackson-Lincoln pool opening is June 5, and once again the Quincy Family YMCA is stepping up to join forces with the pool to give families and kids more resources for summer fun. In a press release sent out by the Quincy Family YMCA,
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Walking Tours Designed For Foodies

Well, I have found the one walking tour I will do, a drink and food tour through Quincy to discover some new eats and drinks. has put together a walking tour that not only gives you a great overview of Quincy, but you get the eat & drink your way through the tour. The Flavor Foodie Tours (which have been around before, but are now coming back) return June 19 through September 25. Experience five locally-owned eateries who each will prepare seasonal dishes & drinks on Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm. The cost is $45 per person and so worth every penny.
Palmyra, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Incredible Palmyra Barn has Transformed in a Concert Venue

Start your Memorial Day weekend at the Beau & Company Barn in Palmyra rocking out to live music!. Brushville is playing this Saturday night (5/29/21) at the Beau & Company Barn, which is located at 7109 County Road 402 in Palmyra, the gates open at 5:30 pm with Brushville taking the stage from 7 pm to 10 pm. There will be a full service bar, and there will be barbeque available for purchase from Hannibal's own Wayne BBQ. Tickets are only $15 if you purchase them at the gate, but if you purchase them in advance (CLICK HERE) you can get them for only $10. In the Facebook event page they say...
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Free Healthy Kids Day This Weekend

The Quincy Family YMCA will be holding their annual Healthy Kids Day this Saturday, May 21 and everyone is invited to attend. There will be a full day of kid friendly activities geared towards teaching kids how to stay safe and healthy. I am always trying to teach my girls to eat healthy, get exercise, and have fun, this is a great event to bring the family and teach your kiddos how to live healthy.
Hannibal, MOPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Wing Ding This Weekend in Hannibal

The best chicken wings in the tri-state area are back on the menu for 2021. For the first time ever, this year’s Wing Ding is an outdoor party. Restaurants and home cooks will be serving a ton of wings…literally a ton of wings. 2000 pounds of chicken. The 17th Annual...
Collinsville, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

The Quirkiest Route 66 Attractions, State by State

America is filled with hidden gems, but there may be no other strip of land across the country that offers more than Route 66. Stretching nearly 2,500 miles from California to Illinois, Route 66 is home to an eclectic mix of attractions that make for the perfect pit stop on your cross-country journey.
Hannibal, MOPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Down By The River Kicks Off on Friday in Hannibal

The stage lights will be shining on Madd Hoss Jackson at the Hannibal Y Men’s Pavilion in Hannibal this Friday, May 21. It’s the first performance this summer at Down By The River in Hannibal’s historic district. Food will be provided by the Hannibal Knights of Columbus. DBTR is a...
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Blues in The District Comes Home to Quincy's Washington Park

The District has just announced the full slate of this years artists and activities for the 2021 Blues in The District!. The District has just posted on their Facebook page the information on the return of LIVE in person Blues in The District to its home in Quincy's beautiful downtown Washington Park. To see their full post on their Facebook page click here, in the post they say...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
KICK AM 1530

A Hannibal Icon Will Close Temporarily

It may come as a shock to the hundreds of customers, but this iconic Hannibal restaurant will close their doors for the first time in a long time. Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company have announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their doors temporarily for the first time in decades. In the Facebook post they say...
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Big Announcement from the Quincy Public Library

Gearing up for Summer 2021? Well so is the Quincy Public Library and they have a big announcement to share!. When we think of Summer (especially this summer after missing out on last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic) we thing of being outside, playing sports, going swimming, biking, hiking, boating, traveling, fairs, festivals, and so much more. BUT we should also remember that Summer is a great time to use the resources at the Quincy Public Library, and even sign up for their Summer Reading Program!
Quincy, ILPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Are You the Tri-States Biggest Disney Fan?

It is time for you to prove to everyone in the the Tri-States that YOU are the biggest Disney fan!. Quincy Brewing Company is hosting a Disney Trivia Night! The Disney Trivia Night is scheduled for next Thursday, May 27th starting at 7pm, and on their Facebook event page for Disney Trivia they say...
Quincy, IL Daily Gate City

Car club hosting show at Quincy museum

The Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club (MVHAC) will be hosting a car show Sunday, June 13, noon to 3:30 p.m. (rain or shine) on the grounds of the Quincy Museum 1601 Maine Street, Quincy, Ill. The car show is free to the general public and proceeds will go to the Quincy Museum.
Illinois State OnlyInYourState

Spend The Night Under A Teepee At This Unique Illinois Campground

With plenty of campgrounds to choose from around the Prairie State, there’s nothing quite like Lena KOA Holiday. Surrounded by countryside and with gorgeous flower gardens and grassy areas on the property, it’s an ideal place to take a staycation. Best of all, it has plenty of camping options – including teepees!
Quincy, IL khqa.com

Practical Tactical offers church security classes

A local Tri-State shooting range offers a state-of-the-art facility, but one of their skill development courses may surprise you. Practical Tactical offers a skill development workshop for church security team members to deescalate a situation before violence occurs, both with and without their firearms. "This training came about due to...
ShoppingPosted by
KICK AM 1530

A Cool New Way to Shop Local in America's Hometown

You may have noticed a few changes at the legendary Mark Twain Dinette!. The iconic Mark Twain Dinette in Hannibal has made a couple changes, and are now offering guests a unique shopping experience in Hannibal. According to the Mark Twain Dinette's Facebook page they are introducing a new shopping area to their location called "Paddlebox Games" a place to find different indoor and outdoor games. In their Facebook post they say...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Twain on Main Heads To The Wild West

I can't tell you how excited I am to be able to go to this year's Twain on Main in Hannibal. It's one of my favorite festivals and the schedule is out and its going to be one to remembers. This year's Twain on Main is going to have everything....