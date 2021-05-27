Area Summer Camps For Kids

Parents have a few options this summer as to where to have your kids stay while you are at work. For the last few weeks, I have been trying to find a camp for my girls to attend this summer and there are a few options for parents that are still looking. The Quincy Family YMCA announce that they will be offering their Summer Camp for kiddos this summer. There is an Open House tonight (May 27) for parents who have any questions about the camp. Camp Counselors will be on hand to answer any questions you may have. the open house will take place from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm for anyone to stop by. Summer Camp registration is open now for both members and non-members, and you can register in person or online. Summer Camp at the YMCA starts June 7. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.