Facebook Lifts Ban on COVID Man-Made Theory Posts

By Laura Bradshaw
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the last year or more, we were seeing so many posts from people in Central Minnesota and all over the rest of the country about COVID origins and that it was possibly generated in a lab or in other words, a man made virus. In February, Facebook banned these...

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

