What is the value of video content? In the case of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios, this particular motherlode is worth $8.45 billion. That was the acquisition price announced jointly last week by Amazon and MGM. In the wake of the announcement, the deal was spun in the business news media as a dramatic stroke that will suddenly give Amazon a supply (or “tonnage,” if you will) of movies and TV shows that will greatly expand what it can offer to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.