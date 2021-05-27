Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: What Is Yvonne Strahovski’s Net Worth?

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Handmaid’s Tale is one of Hulu’s highest-rated series. The show has an incredibly disturbing premise, but the performances delivered by its powerful cast are absolutely stunning. Yvonne Strahovski portrays one of the main antagonists in the series. Her phenomenal acting skills are evident every time she enters a scene....

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
61K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Stunts#Best Actress#Broadway#Golden Boy#The Handmaid S Tale#Hulu#Australian#Celebrity Net Worth#The Los Angeles Times#Sea Patrol#Best Supporting Actress#Imdb#Redemption#Stunning Audiences#Showtime Emmy Party#Stage Acting#Motherhood#Television#Performing Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Explores Trauma and Questionable Choices in ‘Testimony’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 8 “Testimony.”]. June (Elisabeth Moss) testifies to the horrors inflicted upon her in Gilead by Fred and Serena Waterford (Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski) in the June 2 episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, but you might be surprised by who’s on whose side by the end of it.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Why ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Elisabeth Moss Shot June’s ‘Cathartic’ Testimony in One Long Take

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 408 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” titled “Testimony.”) Elisabeth Moss pulled double duty for Wednesday’s episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” sitting in the director’s chair for the hour, which saw her character June give her well-overdue testimony against her former captors, Fred and Serena Joy Waterford (Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski). And being behind the camera meant Moss had two perspectives to think about while delivering that monologue detailing the atrocities the Waterfords inflicted upon her during the first three seasons of the Hulu drama.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Elisabeth Williams interview: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ production designer

“That was a series of challenges,” three-time Emmy Award-winning production designer Elisabeth Williams declares with regard to creating a wartorn Chicago in the fourth season of Hulu‘s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which kickstarted its 10-episode run with three episodes on April 28. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Williams talks us through the work that went into creating a ruined version of the aforementioned American metropolis as well as a number of other striking sets in season 4.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Samira Wiley interview: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

“Moira is just looking for something to be easy,” Emmy Award winner Samira Wiley says about her character’s intentions in the fourth season of Hulu‘s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which recently returned with new episodes. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), the actress discusses how Moira searches for happiness in post-Gilead life, is affected by having been a queer handmaid in Gilead and takes in her reunion with June (Elisabeth Moss).
TV & Videospostperspective.com

The Handmaid’s Tale Director Elisabeth Moss on Love of Post and VFX

Elisabeth Moss, who stars as June Osborne in the multi-Emmy Award-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, has made her her directing debut on the show’s fourth season. With its dark themes of civil war, disease and pollution, economic chaos and power-crazed leaders, the show seems tailor-made for the COVID-19 era.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 8 recap: Testimony

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 allows June (Elisabeth Moss) to finally let out all her pent-up rage and anger towards Gilead. Well, not all, but quite a bit of it. Moreso, she spent a considerable amount of her time trying to convince former Gileadeans into bringing out their rage too.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

8 Shows Like The Handmaid's Tale You Should Watch If You Like The Handmaid's Tale

After a long wait, The Handmaid's Tale is back for Season 4, delivering more torment and rebellion under the patriarchy's watchful eye. The Hulu drama follows Handmaid-turned-enemy of the state June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), whose quest to bring down the totalitarian Republic of Gilead keeps getting bloodier by the year. The Handmaid's Tale can be gripping, frustrating, and healing, sometimes all at the same time, but even when it's at its most brutal, it's hard to shake a sick fascination with where the story will go next.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Nicole Kidman welcomes Nine Perfect Strangers in trailer for new Hulu series

Hulu has released a trailer for the upcoming drama series Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies) novel of the same name, it follows a group of nine city dwellers that attend a wellness retreat, led by the mysterious Masha, in an effort to put themselves on the path to a better way of living; watch it here…
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Fred's Death Could Be What June Needs to Continue Her 'Handmaid's Tale' Fight

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale. When Fred got off scot-free on The Handmaid's Tale, it sent June and fans into a rage. Now, those same fans want to know if he at least dies on the show to give June and his other victims some justice, of which they have so far been denied. Since he isn't going to serve jail time for his crimes in Gilead, it's unlikely that he'll die in prison. The only solution left is, of course, for June or someone close to her to pull the trigger.
Chicago, ILElite Daily

Janine Didn't Die On The Handmaid's Tale — It's Much Worse

Since The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 5, “Chicago,” fans have been wholly focused on June and her journey out of Gilead. It’s an understandable decision — getting June out of Gilead has been one of the series’ main focuses since the first season. Moreover, all of June’s Handmaid compatriots seemed to be dead: Alma, Brianna, and Dolores were hit by a train, and Janine disappeared in the Chi-town rubble. But speculations about Janine’s fate on The Handmaid’s Tale turned out to be premature.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

The Handmaid's Tale's Joseph Fiennes Says This Season is the Most 'Expansive' Yet

"The season is all about freedom." If there's one word to describe the fourth season of the Hulu drama series The Handmaid's Tale, it's "freedom," says Joseph Fiennes, who plays Fred, a high-ranking commander in the dystopian world of Gilead originally created by Margaret Atwood in her 1985 novel of the same name. "This season we geographically open up, we get to see outside of Gilead. And I guess the expanse played into that wonderful paradox of freedom." The dynamics between Fred and June, played by series lead Elisabeth Moss, show just how evil Fred is. "He's a man cognizant of his actions. You read awful stories about predators who manage to persuade themselves and anyone around them that actually they're the victim. I think that's Fred." But this season the tables have turned. "He has to have a long, hard look at himself. I think it comes as close as Fred can to understanding and accepting why he's there." Like many others, The Handmaid's Tale was impacted by the pandemic, but ultimately they were able to return to create the most "expansive" season yet. "We all felt so privileged to be able to do what we love."
Moviesseattlepi.com

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore Join Todd Haynes Drama 'May December'

Oscar-winning actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to headline a new drama from acclaimed director Todd Haynes. “May December” will see the heavyweights pair for the story of a Hollywood actress (Portman) who travels to the picturesque coast of Maine to study the real-life woman (Moore) she’s set to play in a film. The woman in question was the subject of a tabloid scandal two decades prior, for marrying a man 23 years her junior. As Moore’s character and her husband prepare to send their twin girls off to college, the family dynamic begins to unravel under Portman’s outsider lens.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What is Bo Burnham’s net worth?

COMEDIAN Bo Burnham's new Netflix special has received excellent reviews from critics and will have millions laughing over the coming weeks. Here's everything we know about the funnyman. The best series on Netflix. The best movies on Netflix. New on Netflix: What to watch this week. Who is Bo Burnham?