‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: What Is Yvonne Strahovski’s Net Worth?

"The season is all about freedom." If there's one word to describe the fourth season of the Hulu drama series The Handmaid's Tale, it's "freedom," says Joseph Fiennes, who plays Fred, a high-ranking commander in the dystopian world of Gilead originally created by Margaret Atwood in her 1985 novel of the same name. "This season we geographically open up, we get to see outside of Gilead. And I guess the expanse played into that wonderful paradox of freedom." The dynamics between Fred and June, played by series lead Elisabeth Moss, show just how evil Fred is. "He's a man cognizant of his actions. You read awful stories about predators who manage to persuade themselves and anyone around them that actually they're the victim. I think that's Fred." But this season the tables have turned. "He has to have a long, hard look at himself. I think it comes as close as Fred can to understanding and accepting why he's there." Like many others, The Handmaid's Tale was impacted by the pandemic, but ultimately they were able to return to create the most "expansive" season yet. "We all felt so privileged to be able to do what we love."