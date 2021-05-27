Cancel
Economy

China Industrial Profits Increase Sharply

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 18 days ago

China’s industrial profits logged a sharp increase in January to April period, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday. Industrial profits increased by 106 percent in January to April period from the same period last year. In April, industrial profits were up 57 percent annually. However,...

Economypoandpo.com

Malaysia industrial output expands

April’s stellar result benefited from a favorable base effect, and largely reflected surging manufacturing and electricity and gas sub-sectors output. Moreover, mining and quarrying production bounced back healthily over the previous month. On a monthly basis, factory output swung back into expansion, albeit only marginally, increasing 0.1% in seasonally-adjusted terms...
Economydailyforex.com

Japan's Industrial Production Rises More than Expected

According to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, industrial production rose by 15.8% in April (year-on-year), higher than expectations of 15.4%, which was also last month’s figure. In monthly terms, industrial production rose by 2.9%, higher than expectations of 2.5%, which was the previous month’s figure.
BusinessForexTV.com

New Zealand Services Index Slips To 56.1 In May – BusinessNZ

The services index in New Zealand continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ showed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index of 56.1. That’s down from 61.2 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Monday, after the modest losses of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 falling just below the 29,100 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. Traders also are upbeat after the Japanese government lifted the COVID-19 state...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah falls on virus concerns; Asia FX eyes Fed meeting

* Rupiah set for worst day since May 20 * S.Korea's won tracks biggest drop since June 2 * China, Taiwan markets closed * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah was on track for its biggest daily fall in over three weeks on Monday amid surging coronavirus infections, while trading in most other Asian emerging markets was muted ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The rupiah weakened 0.3% and was set for its biggest one-day fall since May 20 after Indonesia on Sunday reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since late February. Stocks in Jakarta traded flat by 0412 GMT as dealers also looked ahead to Thursday's monetary policy meeting, where Bank Indonesia is expected to leave rates at record lows. Malaysia's ringgit and Thailand's baht inched about 0.2% lower as overall trading was thinned by holidays in China and Taiwan and investors awaited monetary policy meetings. The U.S. central bank meeting on Wednesday will be key this week as financial markets look to see whether the Federal Reserve will reiterate that a recent rise in U.S. inflation is transitory. Investors are also eyeing the meeting to see whether the Fed could signal it is moving away from ultra-loose monetary policy earlier than expected. "The FOMC's policy tightening path will be the focus this week, but there appears to be limited scope for a hawkish surprise at this meeting," analysts at Barclays said in a note. "A benign FOMC outcome should support risk and EM FX in the near term." Emerging market assets have recorded healthy inflows in recent weeks with U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar under pressure as markets have largely shrugged off worries over rising U.S. inflation. The Philippine bourse has surged more than 11% in the last three weeks, equities in Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam have rallied more than 5% each over that period, and Indian stocks have notched up record highs. The ringgit and the baht have risen for the last three weeks to be among the stand out emerging market currencies in Asia, and the rupiah has added more than 1% over that time. "Fundamentals and flows would remain supportive of Asia FX and we see modest room for a further gain vs USD," ANZ Research analysts said. Taiwan's central bank also holds a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan will announce its rate decision on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.3 basis points at 6.361% ** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index include Top Glove up 1.9%, Hartalega Holdings up 1.7% and Supermax up 1.6% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.09 -5.93 0.61 6.13 China 0.00 +2.04 0.00 3.36 India -0.14 -0.14 -0.74 12.16 Indonesia -0.24 -1.28 0.09 2.04 Malaysia -0.19 -2.28 0.59 -2.63 Philippines -0.12 +0.38 -0.26 -3.50 S.Korea -0.56 -2.76 0.00 13.08 Singapore -0.08 -0.43 -0.06 10.98 Taiwan 0.00 +3.08 0.00 16.84 Thailand -0.13 -3.67 -0.24 12.65 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 110 points or 1.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,095-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Global stocks higher after Wall St gain ahead of Fed meeting

BEIJING -- Global stock markets rose Monday as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for hints of possible changes in ultra-low interest rates and other economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo also gained. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.
Trafficwkzo.com

Oil holds near multi-year highs amid demand recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices held near multi-year highs on Monday, underpinned by an improved outlook for demand as increased COVID-19 vaccinations help lift travel curbs. Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $72.83 by 0123 GMT. It rose 1.1% last week and hit the highest since May 2019 of $73.09 on Friday.
EconomyForexTV.com

India Wholesale Prices Accelerate In May

India’s wholesale prices rose in May, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Monday. The wholesale price index increased 12.94 percent year-on-year in May, following a 10.49 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a 13.07 percent rise. The primary articles price index grew 9.61 percent annually...
Retailinvezz.com

EUR/USD tilts higher after strong European industrial production data

The EUR/USD pair tilted higher after the latest Eurozone industrial production data. Industrial production rose by 0.8% in April after rising by 0.4% in the previous month. The data came a few days after the ECB decision and ahead of Fed decision. The EUR/USD pair tilted higher after the relatively...
BusinessForexTV.com

Finland Inflation Rises In May

Finland’s consumer price inflation increased in May, data from statistics Finland on Monday. The consumer prices increased 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.1 percent rise in April. Prices of petrol, diesel, detached houses and capital repair on detached houses had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price...
EconomyForexTV.com

Eurozone Industrial Production Growth Accelerates In April

Eurozone industrial production growth accelerated in April, data from Eurostat showed on Monday. Industrial production grew 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in April, faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen in March. This was the second consecutive rise in production and matched economists’ expectations. Production of durable consumer goods...
IndustryForexTV.com

Swiss Producer Prices And Import Prices Increase In May

Switzerland’s producer and import prices increased in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday. Producer and import prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in May. The producer price index increased 1.6 percent annually in May and import prices accelerated 6.4 percent. On a monthly basis, producer and import...
EconomyForexTV.com

Turkey's Current Account Deficit Narrows In April

Turkey’s current account deficit narrowed in April, data from the central bank revealed on Monday. The current account deficit fell to $1.71 billion from $3.42 billion in the previous month. In the same period last year, the shortfall was $5.29 billion. The latest deficit was the lowest since October 2020.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices rise as demand improves, supplies tighten

Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate. Brent was up 53 cents, or 0.7%, at $73.22 a barrel by 1050 GMT, its highest since May...
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Climbs Before U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for June is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback rose against its major opponents. The greenback was worth 109.72 against the yen, 1.2113 against the euro, 1.4124 against the pound and 0.8983 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.
EconomyForexTV.com

India Industrial Production Surges

India industrial production surged more-than-expected in April, mainly due to the low base effect as the economy was under a harsh lockdown in the same month last year to control the coronavirus pandemic. The industrial production index grew 134.4 percent year-on-year, official data showed Friday, which was faster than the...
Industryspglobal.com

Container Premiums: South China port issues bring trans-Pacific increases

Premium services fees imposed by shipowners in the trans-Pacific spot market could rise even higher in June after widespread omissions of port calls in South China further squeezed carrying capacity even amid overwhelming demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Operations at Shenzhen's Yantian...
Technologythearea.org

Smart Glasses Supporting China’s Auto Industry

In the modern era, innovations make a habit of crossing borders. In parts of the US, Europe and Asia, Smart Glasses are becoming a staple of business life, as corporations both large and small equip employees with the hands-free AR devices. This development is gaining traction as Vuzix hosts its...